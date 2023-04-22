When voters go to the polls Tuesday, they will find no local elections on the ballot in the five-county Buffalo Trace area.

Voters will find candidates for governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and commissioner of agriculture on the Republican side of the ballot and candidates for governor and commissioner of agriculture on the Democratic ticket.

Today marks the final day for early voting in Kentucky. Check with local clerks for early voting locations and times. State law mandates that at least 8 hours of early voting per day must be available.

Bracken County voters can find early voting in Brooksville at the Clerk’s Office in the Bracken County Courthouse today from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

In Fleming County, early voting will be available today from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., at the courthouse in Flemingsburg.

Lewis County voters should visit the County Clerk’s Office on the third floor at the courthouse in Vanceburg from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., to cast their early ballot.

Mason County voters will find early voting at the Central United Methodist Chruch, 912 East Second Street in Maysville from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

In Robertson County, early voting will be conducted at the courthouse in Mount Olivet from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

In March, 6,407 new voters registered while 4,798 were removed – 3,608 deceased voters, 539 voters convicted of felonies, 334 who voluntarily de-registered, 267 who moved out of state, and 50 adjudged mentally incompetent, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Republican registration accounts for 45.7 percent of the electorate with 1,585,414 voters. Republican registration increased by 1,328, a .08 percent increase. Democratic registration accounts for 44.3 percent of the electorate, with 1,535,078 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 1,224, .08 percent decrease. There are 345,539 voters registered under other political affiliations, making up 10 percent of the electorate. Other party registration increased by 1,505, a .44 percent increase.

Locally, in Bracken County, there are 6,532 registered voters with 3,536 Democrats and 2,582 Republicans.

Fleming County registered voters total 10,948 with 4,870 Democrats and 5,355 Republicans.

In Lewis County, 9,946 residents have registered to vote with 1,841 Democrats and 7.543 Republicans on the roles.

Mason County has 13,024 registered voters with 6,424 Democrats and 5,357 Republicans

And Robertson County shows 1,764 registered voters with 1,127 Democrats and 550 Republicans.

Polls in Kentucky are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Election Day. Check with your local county clerk for precinct information.

You can check your voter registration online at govote.ky.gov