April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Maysville Ion Center plans to spread awareness throughout the Buffalo Trace area.

The Non-Residential Services Coordinator for the Ion Center Tammy Brown said the organization has a long list of activities scheduled for this month.

“If you look on our Facebook page, last week was Green Dot week and many businesses you will see have the Green Dot coloring sheets on the windows,” Brown said.

Green Dot is a program for bystander intervention training, encouraging witnesses to interrupt potentially dangerous or high-risk encounters for violence. The program tries to mobilize entire communities into action against all types of assault, according to information provided by Brown.

Offering more than just awareness and bystander training, Green Dot works with law enforcement agencies and schools on how to recognize and safely handle various situations which arise daily.

“Maysville is the first Green Dot City and it started with the support of the faith community in Maysville and Buffalo Trace. There’s a link for those who want to get involved in Green Dot on our Facebook page as well,” she said.

This week is Teal Week, Brown said. Teal is the color chosen to represent Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The Ion Center is encouraging community members to wear teal to spread awareness.

“We ask people that wear teal to tag us in pictures. We personally are doing Chalk the Walk next week for awareness month. There are also community partners and many businesses who also participate every year,” she said.

Chalk the Walk is where people in the community write messages in chalk to spread awareness or send messages of hope, share their experience with sexual assault, or simply show support for those dealing with sexual assault. Brown said people are welcome to get free chalk from the ION Center in order to participate.

“We will be doing the chalk the walk here in front of our business offices and we’ve spread the word about this and have asked people to tag us if they chalk their walk with messages of hope and awareness,” she said.

Mason County fifth- and sixth-grade students will be making kindness rocks for the second year, according to Brown.

“They paint rocks, some with little drawings or just little messages of hope and kindness, and then hide them throughout the community. Those are always fun to find and it’s fun for the kids to do. It kind of gives them a little of education on awareness,” she said.

Brown said Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and some judge-executives of surrounding counties have signed proclamations declaring April Sexual Assault Awareness Month. McNeill signed the proclamation at the Mason County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday.

“Across the nation and the commonwealth, the issue of sexual assault is one that affects many. This is not an issue that Mason County is immune to either,” McNeill said.“I’m grateful that in our community we have assets such as The Ion Center and other regional crisis centers which not only raise awareness around sexual assault but also bring the bare resources and tools our citizens can use. That’s why each year Mason County Fiscal Court is pleased to partner with The Ion Center to proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Mason County.”

Brown said she’s very proud of living and working in a district where almost all five of the counties’ judge-executives have signed the proclamations except Robertson County. She said the Robertson County Judge-Executive is expected to visit Mason County soon to sign the proclamation.

“The work that Tammy and the Ion Center Team does is instrumental in highlighting that we have assets here in Mason County to help those affected. By raising awareness of the issue, we hope those affected will seek out the assistance provided by the Ion Center Team and others in our community,” McNeill said.

One of the last events is scheduled for April 26. Denim Day, a nationwide movement originating in Italy in 1992, began when the Italian Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a driving instructor who raped an 18-year-old girl.

“Denim Day is another thing we do just trying to spread awareness this month, we just want people to be aware and to be involved in bringing awareness to sexual assault,” Brown said.