Over the last several months, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department has seen a rise in “dog calls” in the area.

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said the department has received, on average, at least one dog call a day. Every month, Boggs estimates over 30 calls have been made to the department regarding a dog.

While the dogs are not always violent, there have still been a significant amount of dogs running at large in the area. Boggs said that, sometimes, his department cannot pick up stray dogs because the Mason County Animal Shelter is at capacity.

When there is no room for dogs at the animal shelter, Boggs is forced to reject a pickup for a dog.

Boggs said there has been an “uptick” in aggressive dogs in the area. This does not mean the dogs are aggressive toward only humans. He said there are plenty of dogs that have been aggressive with other animals.

As dog attacks are reported to the Sheriff’s Department, every bite has to be reported to the Buffalo Trace Health Department, according to Boggs. When a person is bitten by a dog, they have to go through testing for rabies and other potential diseases.

After a dog bites a human, Boggs said there are a few different solutions the health department goes through. The dog must go through a 30-day quarantine period, but the location can change. Boggs said the dog can be quarantined in the owner’s home but sometimes has to be taken to the animal shelter.

Lately, the Sheriff’s Department has charged “a lot more” people within the last 12 months for violating county ordinances. Boggs sees frequent offenders of the “running at large” ordinance.

Dogs in the county cannot run at large, bite, attack, or harm other animals or people in any manner. Despite this ordinance being in place, Boggs still receives many calls regarding the behavior of dogs in the area.

Boggs said he has also seen more dogs “running livestock” in the area. This is illegal and, by state law, dogs can be “put down” by the owner of the land or the Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s almost like we need a full-time dog police,” said Boggs. “It’s taken so much time away from our other investigations and all the resources we’re putting into it are unreal.” Boggs noted that this is just the Sheriff’s Office. The Maysville Police Department likely receives dog calls of its own, causing a distraction from typical police work.

During a discussion regarding dog attacks in the Mason County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, County Attorney John Estill said there is consideration of drafting a new ordinance to accommodate for the current situation.

Estill said the county would like to find a better way to handle dogs running at large instead of going straight to the prosecution of the owner or euthanizing the dog. Estill wants to change how to decide when a dog is euthanized because of “vicious” behavior.

Estill also commented on dogs from the animal shelter not always displaying the same behavior in the shelter as they do in a home, leading to situations where dogs can be aggressive.

Just last week, Boggs said he was aware of two cases in the county where dogs were being aggressive. In one case, two dogs chased kids onto a porch. Boggs said one of the dogs was “put down” while the other was injured. This could’ve been avoided had the dogs not been at large.

Boggs went on to explain other situations besides dogs running at large directly at the hands of the owner.

“We’re dealing with issues where people are dying and their families aren’t taking care of their pets and they’re just letting them run,” Boggs said.

While the Sheriff’s Department continues to receive calls regarding dogs, county officials would like to spread awareness of what happens if dogs are running at large.

In the event the dog is aggressive, it can be put down, according to Estill. Owners of dogs running at large can be prosecuted for violating a county ordinance.