Motorists using Kentucky 8 west of Garrison in Lewis County should plan for temporary road closures next week as state highway crews make drainage repairs, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Beginning Monday, April 17, and continuing through Friday, April 21, crews will replace five drainage pipes under Kentucky 8 from April Lane (milepoint 19) along the river to downtown Garrison (milepoint 22). One pipe will be replaced each day, and the road will be closed from about 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the work location.

School bus traffic will not be affected but all regular thru traffic should use Kinney Road (Kentucky 1306), the AA Highway (Kentucky 10), and Kentucky 3020 (industrial parkway) to reroute during those work hours.

The drainage repairs are being done in advance of a paving project planned for later this year.

Road work schedules may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.