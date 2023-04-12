The Ion Center will host its annual Dining to Make a Difference event on Friday, April 28 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Limestone Event Center in Maysville.

In past years, this event has had a “denim and diamonds” theme, but this year there will be an addition of a “derby-style” theme. The event is still as casual as it has been in the past, but guests can add a bow tie, hat, or any kind of derby-themed attire to fit the theme.

Lundy’s Catering will be the event caterer and will be offering southern fare, according to a press release. Guests can enjoy food stations, an open bar, games, auctions, raffles, and more.

At the event, there will be an auction. A lot of items donated are from within the community. There is an event website where guests will be able to bid on all of the auction items. There is room for “fun bidding wars,” according to the press release.

One of the highlights of Dining to Make a Difference every year is having the honor of recognizing someone for going above and beyond for the agency, and for the survivors it serves, according to the press release. This year, The Ion Center is honoring the McKay family as the 2023 Icon Award Winner.

The McKay family has been an “incredible” supporter of The Ion Center for over 25 years. Jane McKay raised nine sons (Pat, Mike, Leo, Joe, Victor, Dennis, Danny, Gerald, and Bernard) whose roots are in Maysville.

As a family, they have been instrumental in their support in so many ways, according to the press release. The family was a crucial piece in making Maysville the first Green Dot City, have worked closely with the Ion Center agency through law enforcement, planned events, served on the board, and donated to shelters and outreach offices.

“The McKay family are true ambassadors in the community for our agency. We are grateful for their voice and their support through all of these years and are excited to be able to recognize them with this award as a small token of appreciation for all they’ve done for Ion,” Christy Burch, CEO of the Ion Center said.“Mrs. McKay experienced so much and raised her amazing family. She inspired such generosity and service leadership and it’s something to aspire to every day.”

To view everything the event will be offering, visit the event site at http://bidpal.net/dining23. The site lists sponsors, bids on auction items, tickets to attend in person, and bourbon raffle tickets.

The online auction will begin on April 21. Check into the site to view the packages and follow the status of each one. There will also be a bourbon raffle with “hard to find” bourbon. Tickets are available for purchase now.