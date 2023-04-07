With spring comes the roll-out schedule for the city’s street sweeper.

The Maysville Police Department has started distributing notices for the street sweeper schedule and will continue passing them out the entire month of April.

Assistant Chief Chris Conley said Maysville Police Department officers actually started handing out some notices in March to give citizens in the community more time to get into the routine of moving their vehicles.

“I think we gave plenty of notice, this year we started putting notices on cars before the street sweeping even started. We wanted to give people time to get into the habit of moving their vehicles on certain days,” Conley said.

He encourages citizens not to wait until May 1, when the citations start being issued to get into the habit of moving their vehicles.

MPD has also posted the warning notice on social media and stated the notices will also be put on the windshield of vehicles currently in violation until May 1.

The notice states the penalties for a first violation is a $25 fine, $50 fine for a second violation and $50 plus a boot placed on the vehicle for a third.

Any offense after the third violation will result in a $50 fine plus a boot placed on the vehicle and any vehicle owner who doesn’t pay the fine within 24 hours will have their vehicle towed (unless a citation is issued on a Friday, then citation extends to the following Monday).

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said he knows people have complained of parking in downtown Maysville and the difficulty of finding alternate spaces but said the street sweeping is necessary.

“If we want to protect our storm sewers and get the debris off the street folks are going to have to move their cars, move to the opposite side of the street on the day your side is swept or maybe around the corner,” Wallingford said.

The majority of street sweeping is in downtown Maysville and Wallingford explained the reason is there has to be a curb-line which the majority of downtown Maysville has. Up the hill the only subdivision to be swept is Cedarwood, he said.

The schedule for street sweeper operation is:

Monday — East side of Plum Street, East side of Rosemary Clooney Street, East side of Wall Street from Third Street to McDonald Parkway, East side of Government Street from Third Street to Second Street, North side of Third Street from Bridge Street to Wall Street, East side of Government Street from Third Street to Second Street. All in the business district.

Tuesday — West side of Tyler Street between Forest Avenue and Fifth Street, South side of Fifth Street between Center and Wood Street, West side of Pelham Street 300, 400 and 500 blocked only, West side of Center Street, South side of Forest Avenue, South side of Second Street from Bridge to Carmel Street, West side of Poplar Street, West side of Wood Street, West side of Broadway Street, West side of Commerce Street, West side of Lexington Street, West side of Union Street from Second to Third Street, West side of Main Street, West side of Central Avenue, West side of Buckner Street, South side of East Sixth Street from Pelham to Clark Street, South side of Brooks Street, West side of Prospect Street, West side of Clark Street, South side of Williams Street, South side of Chester Street, Outer loop of Bryant Circle, South side of Ernst Street, West side of Florence Street.

Wednesday — East side of Tyler Street between Forest Avenue and Fifth Street, North side of Fifth Street between Center and Wood Street, East side of Pelham Street 300, 400 and 500 blocked only, East side of Center Street, North side of Forest Avenue, North side of Second Street from Bridge to Carmel Street, East side of Poplar Street, East side of Wood Street, East side of Broadway Street, East side of Commerce Street, East side of Lexington Street, East side of Union Street from Second to Third Street, East side of Main Street, East side of Central Avenue, East side of Buckner Street, North side of East Sixth Street from Pelham to Clark Street, North side of Brooks Street, East side of Prospect Street, East side of Clark Street, North side of Williams Street, North side of Chester Street, Inner loop of Bryant Circle, North side of Ernst Street, East side of Florence Street.

Thursday — West side of Rosemary Clooney Street, West side of Plum Street 300 block only, West side of Wall Street from McDonald Parkway to Third Street, West side of Government Street from Second to Third Street, West side of Bridge Street from Third to Second Street, South side of Third Street between Bridge and Wall Streets, South side of Second Street from Bridge to Wall Street.

Wallingford said all fines can still be paid through Maysville Utilities as in years past or at City Hall located in the same building.