Kentucky passes medical marijuana bill

Governor Andy Beshear signed into law on Friday Senate Bill 47, legalizing medicinal cannabis in Kentucky.

The bill establishes a structure to regulate the medical cannabis program, including dispensaries, cultivators, practitioners, processors and products and issuing identification cards to patients and caregivers. The bill establishes the authorization process for practitioners to recommend the use of medicinal cannabis and establishes the cannabis business license application process and requirements.

Local couple Eric and Michelle Crawford were present at the signing and acknowledged by Beshear and several other governmental officials, including State Senator Steve West, as being strong advocates who were instrumental in having this bill pushed through.

“We are just still in shock and so grateful. We feel so blessed, this is just the best feeling, after more than 10 years of working towards this. There are just so many people in the community we owe thanks to for their years of supporting us,” the Crawfords said.

West represents the 27th Senate District, including Bourbon, Fleming, Harrison, Mason, Nicholas, Robertson, and Rowan counties and part of northern Fayette County.

“Two historic bills we are going to sign into law right here. One where we are signing multiple pieces of legislation into law the people have been pushing for for years if not a decade,” Beshear said.

The Crawford have been trying to get SB 47 into law for more than a decade because Eric Crawford suffers with chronic pain, the result of a car accident in 1994 which left him a paraplegic.

Eric Crawford has managed his pain for years with multiple forms of cannabis and said he believes it manages his pain better than opioids and feels if he had remained on opioids as part of his pain management he would be dead now. He said also didn’t like the way opioids affected his personality and how he was often irritable with his wife.

“Far too many of our people face the obstacle of having chronic or terminal diseases like cancer, there are those like our veterans suffering from PTSD or Kentuckians living with epilepsy, seizures, Parkinson’s disease or more. These folks want and deserve safe and effective methods of treatment,” Beshear said.

He then recognized government officials who fought to get SB47 pushed through such as West, Representatives Jason Nemes and Al Gentry, and former Representative John Sims along with others.

“I also want to thank the many advocates who have fought hard for this day on behalf of their own health needs and for others, folks like Moms for Medical Cannabis, folks like Eric Crawford,” Beshear said.

Beshear invited West to say a few words, attributing the success of pushing SB47 through to the efforts of West who has fought to legalize medicinal cannabis for five years after talking to the Crawfords.

“This is a truly historic day here in the commonwealth and one that many people deserve — especially the constituents who’ve approached me over the years to share their stories,” West said. “This is a deeply personal and important issue to thousands of Kentuckians who have called for safe options for their medical care and treatment. For that reason, it’s important to me,” West said “I am grateful to my colleagues for helping get this over the finish line. I would be remiss not to acknowledge the work of Representative Jason Nemes and even more so, the advocacy of residents like Eric and Michelle Crawford who’ve spent countless hours in the Capitol Annex educating and convincing lawmakers that medical marijuana’s time has come. Today is a great day and I’m glad to know Senate Bill 47 will become state law.”

“I represent Mason County, Eric and Michelle are my constituents. When it first started I had no idea what the issue was all about, I didn’t want to be involved with medical marijuana. They (the Crawfords) had a resolution passed in the Mason County Fiscal Court and they got me involved and I listened and started doing my research and I said “What is wrong with this? Why shouldn’t Kentucky have this option for our people?” Then the legislative process began…” West said.

He said multiple times the bill died before getting to the Senate.

According to information provided by West in a press release the enactment of medical marijuana by state legislatures has been a nationwide trend. Emphasis has been placed on incorporating holistic palliative treatments for cancer and many other debilitating disorders.

The following diagnoses are covered under SB 47:

· Any type or form of cancer regardless of the stage

· Chronic, severe, intractable, or debilitating pain

· Epilepsy or any other intractable seizure disorder

· Multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms, or spasticity

· Chronic nausea or cyclical vomiting syndrome that has proven resistant to other conventional medical treatments

· Post-traumatic stress disorder

· Any other medical condition or disease for which the Kentucky Center for Cannabis…determines that sufficient scientific data and evidence exists to demonstrate that an individual diagnosed with that condition or disease is likely to receive medical, therapeutic, or palliative benefits from the use of medicinal cannabis

This bill not only names specific ailments that qualify for medical cannabis but also sets up the regulatory authority through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to oversee all aspects of medicinal legalization. It establishes guidelines for law enforcement, requiring that medical marijuana be transported in an opaque container with labels and a clearly marked dosage. SB 47 establishes rights for employers, civil rights for parents and custodians of minors, and parameters involving rights within education and how a patient must obtain eligibility and acquire a medical card.

Legalizing medical marijuana is a complex administrative process. In addition to the guidelines concerning patient access, physician responsibility and civil liberties for many areas of everyday society have to be established. SB 47 lays out the standards for setting up a dispensary, applying for a business license, and obtaining the product for distribution. As all medication in Kentucky, medicinal marijuana will not be taxed, but fees will be levied on producers and dispensaries. Kentucky farmers will also benefit, as all medical marijuana sold in the commonwealth must be grown in the commonwealth. This bill touches on nearly every aspect of incorporating medicinal marijuana into Kentucky’s health care system.

Senate Bill 47 will take effect Jan. 1, 2025, which provides time for the Kentucky Center for Cannabis to complete studies.

Beshear signed and then dated SB47 into law with the Crawfords as well as other advocates standing around him.