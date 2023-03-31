During Maysville Rotary Club’s meeting on Tuesday, Kentucky Gateway Museum Center staff gave Rotarians a run-down of the museum’s recent success and experiences available.

In 2022, KYGMC welcomed more than 20,000 visitors from 48 states and 20 different countries. North and South Dakota were the only states not represented, according to Executive Director C.J. Hunter IV.

“We are looking at, right now, probably the strongest January, February, March we’ve ever had on record, just in the attendance of people coming to the museum,” said Hunter. He went on to discuss the service areas offered by KYGMC.

The museum offers a history of the area, a research library, exhibits (temporary and permanent), galleries, and other experiences. He mentioned the KSB miniatures exhibit and the tourism it brings each year.

“We think it (the miniature exhibit) is the largest collection of miniatures in the world. It certainly drives our international tourists coming to Maysville,” said Hunter. “A lot of people are unaware that the miniature displays change quarterly and you’re only seeing about 25 percent of the collection any given time.”

KYGMC is also home to the Wormald Gallery and the Old Pogue Distillery Experience. Hunter said the Wormald Gallery dates back to 1878. The Old Pogue Distillery Experience offers many bourbon galleries, according to Hunter.

“Even in spite of COVID and our restrictions and being closed and all that, the bourbon tourism never slowed down. There was somebody there every day to go through the Old Pogue Experience,” said Hunter. “We’re very blessed to have that (experience) to tell the story of our agriculture and our tie-in with the bourbon industry. Maysville is, of course, the birthplace of bourbon’s journey.”

Hunter went on to discuss the education and outreach programs KYGMC offers. In the program, school groups are invited to the museum, or materials are sent out. He said the program is more successful than it ever has been due to the virtual abilities, allowing outreach to be much more convenient.

Although exhibits, galleries, and outreach are all very important to the museum, there are other experiences available to the public that focus on the history of Maysville.

“So often, we talk about exhibits or we talk about a building or we talk about new programs, or whatever we’re doing. You know, the crux of what we do and have been doing for 145 years is history. That’s the bottom line,” said Hunter.

Hunter said there are two ways to “access” the research library. Guests can go into the library during hours and do personal research or can ask for assistance from librarians for research.

Cay Chamness, one of the research librarians at KYGMC, shared her opinion of the library. She feels it is a “gold mine” for Mason County. She said there have been international visitors who have “found gold” at the library during research.

The library has several sections available for public viewing during museum hours. In the microfilm section, there are newspapers from 1797 and beyond, marriages, wills from 1791 to 1970, court records between 1789 and 1974, deeds between 1796 and 1998, tax records from 1790 to 1992, and death certificates from 1911 to 1966.

Chamness said there are no death certificates before 1911 because they did not exist. There are tombstones, family bibles, and a census where the deaths before 1911 may be listed instead.

The library also has stacks and archives. Stacks hold atlas and plat maps, family histories donated by individuals, Maysville city directories from 1860 to 1974, phone books, census records between 1790 and 1940, cemetery records, church records, and obituaries. Chamness said there are over 100,000 obituaries on record.

Library archives have maps, original documents, over 30,000 reference files, photographs, rare books, ledgers, diaries, journals, scrapbooks, yearbooks, school records, and Orloff Miller’s 8,000-page architectural report on Old Washington.

“There was a young girl that came in. She was adopted and she had never seen her mother. She had her name and knew that she went to Maysville High School but knew nothing else,” said Chamness. “She was able to see the picture of her mother for the first time. That’s pretty special.”

Guests can also use a free service through ancestry.com to research their genealogy, according to Chamness. Guests cannot upload data but can search history and print it.

The research library is not the only way to learn history at KYGMC. Since last year, Trustee Ron Bailey has hosted a program called “All Things Maysville.” The program takes place every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Still Room of the Old Pogue Experience, according to Bailey. It is open to questions and conversations regarding Maysville’s history.

Bailey discusses important pieces of Maysville’s history, including major industries such as Jas. H. Hall and Co., which was the world’s largest plow company in the mid-1800s and early 1900s, he said.

KYGMC staff welcomes visitors and hopes to assist guests with any needs they may have during their visit. Museum admission is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $10 per ticket, student tickets are $2, and KYGMC members receive free admission.