LEXINGTON– RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, honored its 2023 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, during the Kentucky Chamber’s 5th annual Recovery in the Workplace Conference.

Among those honored was former Maysville police chief Van Ingram, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.

Others honored include Charlotte Wethington, founder of Casey’s Law, who received the Jay Davidson Award, Toyotomi is the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame’s Employer of the Year, which recognizes a business that has championed second chance employment and helped reduce stigma around recovery in the workplace. Toyotomi is a certified Fair Chance Employer by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy and Kentucky Chamber Foundation; and Jeff Whitehead, former executive director of the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program,who received a Special Honor in recognition of his decades-long career with EKCEP and his role in creating innovative workforce programs for people in recovery.

Ingram received the Congressman Hal Rogers Award, which recognizes Kentucky policymakers, elected officials and public officials who have advocated for legislation and public policies to address the addiction crisis and help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery from substance use disorders.

“It is an honor to be recognized in the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame,” said Ingram. “Kentucky is committed to removing the stigma, expanding recovery treatment and providing our 120 counties with the resources needed to make sure every Kentuckian fighting an addiction has a successful journey to recovery. Team Kentucky is here today, tomorrow and the next day for our families, brothers, sisters and loved ones – one life lost is one too many. Don’t wait – find help now.”

“To be the recipient of the 2023 Jay Davidson Recovery Hall of Fame Award is truly an amazing honor. As he has done for so many, Jay paved the way for me, a grieving mom who two decades ago knew nothing of recovery advocacy,” said Wethington. “Casey’s Law is a testament to the power of shared stories and of devoted advocates who carry the message of hope in recovery. It has been my privilege and purpose to be the bearer of Casey’s light and to be a part of a growing chorus for recovery. Hopefully in so doing, other states whether near or far will replicate the process that’s been proven to work in Kentucky for 18 years.”

“Our 2023 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees have devoted decades of their personal and professional lives to addressing addiction in our communities. Their passion, innovation and leadership are an inspiration to us all,” said Tim Robinson, founding member of RECON KY and president and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care. “Kentucky has been blessed with so many champions for recovery, and it’s an honor to know and work alongside each and every one of them.”

“Kentucky is truly leading the way when it comes to reducing stigma around recovery in the workplace, and I’m so encouraged by the tremendous progress we’ve made in recent years,” said Beth Davisson, founding member of RECON KY and senior vice president of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation. “We are fortunate to have a business community that’s so eager to play a role in addressing the state’s substance use crisis, and we’re proud to recognize those employers who are doing their part to help people in recovery reenter the workforce.”

The Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame launched in 2021 with U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers and Jay Davidson of The Healing Place as its inaugural inductees.