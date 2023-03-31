The Mason County Public Library will host Shelley Shepard Gray, a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, for a book signing.

Gray is the author of several Amish fantasy novels. According to Gray’s about page on her website, she began writing about the Amish because the lifestyle intrigued her. Gray was always interested in writing about regular people in extraordinary situations.

Though she grew up in Houston, Texas, Gray has moved around during her lifetime. According to her about page, Gray has lived in Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. She moved to southern Ohio 10 years ago and has remained there since.

According to Gray’s website, the first of her books to be on the New York Times best-seller list was in 2011. In 2012, a second book was placed on the New York Times best-seller list as well as the USA Today best-seller list.

In addition to being a best-selling author, Gray has received two awards for two separate novels. In 2009, Gray won her first HOLT Medallion Award, an award given out by a panel of romance readers each year. In 2011, she received the same award for a different book.

In 2012, one of Gray’s books was a finalist for the American Christian Fiction Writers’ Prestigious Carol Award, an award given to the best Christian fiction novel published in the previous calendar year, according to acfw.com.

After Gray’s success in the writing field, Mason County Public Library Director Alexa Colemire and Programming Coordinator Heather Wheeler thought it would be a good idea to reach out for a book signing. Wheeler said staff has tried to invite Gray for a book signing in the past but it has never worked out for her schedule.

This year, Colemire said she saw a Facebook post where Gray reached out to offer book signings for any organization interested. Colemire and Wheeler are thrilled to have the opportunity to host Gray.

“She’s really popular with our patrons so this is a great, awesome thing,” said Colemire.

Wheeler said Gray hasn’t been doing many book signings since the COVID-19 pandemic, though she had never done many before that. Wheeler said Gray is a very active writer and prefers to spend her time creating novels for her readers and doesn’t have much time beyond that.

According to Wheeler, Gray “loves” Maysville and its community. She told Wheeler she was excited to be invited to the library and to meet the patrons in the area.

Wheeler said the book signing will be very informal in comparison to others. Gray wants to interact with her readers individually. She feels it’s important for readers to be able to take pictures and discuss books with her.

Wheeler also said Gray may give a “talk” if the turnout for the signing is large enough. If she did, it would likely be focused on her background as an author and why she writes the way she does.

Signings are free to all who attend the event, according to Wheeler. Readers can bring a book from home or purchase one at the event for Gray to sign. Wheeler is not certain of how many or which books Gray will bring to the signing.

The signing will take place on Saturday, April 8 at noon at the Mason County Public Library. For any further questions, call the library at 606-564-3286.