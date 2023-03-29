The Buffalo Trace Area of Scouting is hosting its annual Distinguished Citizens Award Dinner on Tuesday, April 4.

According to a volunteer with the Scouts, Greg Hansen, the award dinner started in 2010 as part of a fundraising effort to support the Scout program.

“The dinner is to help fundraise to continue the Cub Scouts BSA programs in our communities. Money raised goes to help with the costs of these programs that include providing financial help with camper-ships for summer camp, uniform assistance and registration fees for Scouts in the Buffalo Trace area,” Hansen said.

He explained the Scouts are organized into councils around the country supporting Scouts from a central office, they provide support and professional guidance to the Scouts and volunteers.

“Our council is called the Bluegrass council, based out of Lexington. There’s a small staff of professionals there and they provide support and maintain the units in 55 counties in Kentucky. As a way to facilitate a fundraising program they developed this dinner which recognizes an individual either through their efforts in supporting the scouting program or in supporting the community at large, that person is identified as the Distinguished Citizen of the Year,” he said.

Hansen explained the first year when Lynn Eberly was recognized for the award, the event was so successful it became a yearly tradition for the scouting program.

There is no charge to attend the dinner and all are invited, but Hansen said anybody planning to attend should RSVP with Hansen so there will be enough food (event will be catered by Tumbleweeds).

“There’s no admission fee but we do have this thing called an ASK, where we will ask for donations but it’s not mandatory. We also accept event sponsors, this year Trace Creek Construction is again the dinner sponsor. Their donation is helping to offset a good part of the cost for the dinner so that any donations we subsequently receive will go towards the Scout program,” he said.

Hansen said there are still other sponsorships available ranging from a price of $2,000 to as low as $250; varying prices come with their own seating, program billing and logo placemat (for more information contact Hansen).

This year’s Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award event is being held on Tuesday, April 4, at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville and the award is being presented to Norbert Gallenstein.

“Norbert Gallenstein is our recipient this year because of his tremendous support and effort for all of the festivals (such as the Pig Out and Oktober Fest) that go on downtown. He’s so critical to these events that they probably wouldn’t succeed without him. He just knows about how everything works and how to make everything function. He was also instrumental in getting the fountain reconditioned, he led the campaign to get that fixed up. We felt Norbert would be a worthy candidate for recognition of all of his community support,” he said.

Hansen said this year there will also be a posthumous recognition and memorial for a long-time member of the Maysville Rotary Club.

“This past year we lost a gentlemen, Tom Coe, so one of the members of the committee suggested we do a recognition and memorial for him. He and his wife, Sharon had been instrumental in supporting the March of Dimes. They offered guidance and support for those programs for many years,” he said.

Past recipients of the Distinguished citizens award include:

2010 – Lynn Eberly

2011 – John Denham

2012 – Bill Boggs

2013 – Terri Srinivasan

2014 – David Cartmell

2015 – Dan Crum

2016 – Greg Hansen

2017 – Mike Denham

2018 – Rebecca Cartmell

2019 – The Hinton Family

2020 – NA

2021 – Ron Rice

2022 – Grant Felice