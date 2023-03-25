A Michigan man has been indicted by a Bracken County grand jury after he allegedly wrote a bad check to purchase a truck.

Don Giovonni Hudson, 27, of Detroit, Mich., faces one count of theft by deception more than $10,000 and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument in connection with the allegations.

According to the indictment, Hudson obtained a Ford F550 from Travis Dikes valued at more than $10,000 “with the intent to deprive him thereof by passing a check that he knew would not be honored by the drawee.”

The second count alleges Hudson knew the cashier’s check used in the transaction was forged.

Hudson was booked into the Mason County Detention Center on Dec. 6 but released the following day on an unsecured $16,500 bond.

A summons was issued for Hudson to appear in Bracken Circuit Court on April 20 to answer the charges.

In an unrelated case, Joshua Lewis Hughes, 33, address unknown, is charged with five counts stemming from another incident with a Ford truck.

According to the indictment, Hughes intentionally defaced, destroyed, or damaged a truck belonging to another causing a loss of $1,000 or more, attempted to take a catalytic converter from the truck, and possessed a circular saw or saws commonly used for committing theft.

Hughes faces charges of first-degree criminal damage, attempted theft by unlawful taking or disposition more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana and first-degree persistent felony offender.

He is currently being held in the Mason County Detention Center under a $10,000 cash bond.

Virginia Ruth Teegarden, 42, of Dover, was indicted for first-degree criminal trespass when she allegedly unlawfully remained in a building, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree first-offense possession of methamphetamine.