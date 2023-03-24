Reagan Workman is wearing the medal that was awarded to her after placing in the top 10 at the Amazing Shake Nationals.

Mason County Middle School recently sent four students to the Amazing Shake nationals, one of which placed in the top 10.

According to Kerri Stanfield, an eighth-grade English and Language Arts teacher and MCMS Amazing Shake coordinator, Reagan Workman, an eighth-grader, placed ninth out of 262 students in the Amazing Shake nationals.

The other students that attended nationals are Kynslee Thomas, a sixth grader who placed 18th and was awarded the group Spirit Award; Sydney Ullery, an eighth grader who placed 58th; and Arabella Prater, a seventh grader who placed 76th overall. Every student that represented MCMS placed in the top 100.

According to Stanfield, this is not the first year MCMS has had a student who placed in the top 10 at nationals. She said that for the last four years, at least one student has been in those ranks.

“That’s really important to us,” said Stanfield.

This year, the Amazing Shake competition began in January, according to the Mason County Middle School Royal’s Facebook page. MCMS has been participating in an Amazing Shake competition since 2015.

Stanfield said she brought the competition to Mason County after attending a conference at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Ga. She felt it was a unique opportunity for students to learn and demonstrate leadership qualities.

Ron Clark Academy is a nonprofit middle school that demonstrates “transformative methods and techniques” that are embraced everywhere, according to ronclarkacademy.com. The organization is known for its unique opportunities for children in the heart of Atlanta.

In Mason County’s first year implementing the competition, it was not how it is today, according to Stanfield. In the first year, the competition “started off slow.” Only the sixth-grade advanced reading class competed against their classmates. It did not go beyond Mason County.

In the following years, Stanfield said the advanced reading classes in seventh and eighth grade began to compete as well. Soon, the entire middle school was taking part in this event.

At MCMS, there are four rounds that determine which students will compete at a national level. At the very beginning, Stanfield said that each student completes a community service project, then presents it to their English class. The students are graded based on a rubric, and the top 120 get to compete in the official Amazing Shake.

After the top 120 students are chosen, then the first round of the competition begins. The four rounds students compete in are a gauntlet round, a work-the-room challenge, a circle of doom challenge, and a debate round.

In the gauntlet round, students go through 20 stations where community leaders are set up and get 60 seconds to speak with each one. Stanfield said the students are graded based on their “ability to think on their feet” and their adaptability in a conversation.

In the work-the-room round, students have a chance to communicate with leaders of the community, such as executive officials. Students must prove they are capable of communicating professionally with the leaders through small talk or other methods of communication.

After the first two rounds, Stanfield said that 50 students advance to the third round, the circle of doom challenge. In this round, the students will be given a variety of fast-paced questions from the community leaders, and are tested on their ability to respond in an efficient way.

According to Stanfield, six competitors are chosen from the third round. These six competitors go on to the final round where they will participate in a debate against each other. Students debate in front of officials in the community, according to Stanfield.

Four students are chosen from the debate to advance to the national Amazing Shake competition, held in Atlanta at the Ron Clark Academy.

Stanfield is always thinking about the Amazing Shake and anticipates the next set of students who compete in nationals. She is excited to have students who are able to perform at the levels necessary at nationals. Stanfield also took a moment to note how proud she is of the students who competed this year.