An occupational tax discussed in an informative public meeting in January, led by Mason County Fiscal Court, has passed.

During a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon, commissioners voted on the implementation of the tax after a second reading. Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, Commissioner Chris O’Hearn, and Commissioner Joe McKay voted in favor of the tax. Commissioner Peggy Frame voted no on the implementation of the tax.

County Attorney John Estill said the original ordinance for the tax stated a 1.01 percent tax. It has since been revised to 1 percent, per the directions of McNeill. According to Treasurer Kim Muse, the tax is a payroll tax that will affect people who work in Mason County. It does not affect residents who work outside the county.

According to a presentation of the tax on the fiscal court website, if an employee works outside the city limits and in the county, their employer will withhold 1 percent of gross wages to submit to the county each quarter, producing $318,000 in revenue. If an employee works inside the city limits, their employer will withhold one percent of gross wages to submit to the county and withhold 1.99 percent of gross wages to submit to the city each quarter, producing $3,282,000 in revenue.

The city implemented an occupational tax in 1976, according to a presentation of the tax on the fiscal court website. It is now at 1.99 percent. The county is now implementing a similar occupational tax at 1 percent.

Funds produced by the tax will be paid to the county and placed in its general fund to “cover” daily operating expenses, payroll, and road projects, according to a presentation of the tax on the fiscal court website. In total, there is an estimated $3.6 million in revenue for the county each year.

The occupational tax is considered to be a last resort and has been on the verge of being implemented long before this year, according to county officials. McNeill said the tax has been discussed for the last 10 to 20 years, as county reserves have slowly decreased.

“If it wasn’t for COVID, (late judge-executive) Joe Pfeffer would have had this (the tax) imposed. COVID saved us,” said Estill.

According to Muse, the county has a limited amount of sources for revenue. These are property taxes, insurance taxes, and occupational taxes. She, along with other officials present, said the tax is necessary.

Commissioners agreed in saying that “nobody” wants to “be the man” who taxes the people of Mason County. However, a majority feel the tax is necessary. Frame continued to push to “bring in” an auditor to thoroughly examine the county’s annual spending, but others in the courtroom provided rebuttals.

O’Hearn believes the county funds available as of October 2022 were “cutting it close” for the annual budget. According to Muse, the county had $32,000 out of a $24 million budget in October. O’Hearn also mentioned that county employees are not “out there getting rich.”

According to O’Hearn, employees at the Sheriff’s Department are making roughly $13 an hour to “put their lives on the line.” He also said employees at the detention center often start out making $10 an hour. O’Hearn and McNeill feel county employees’ wages are not the reason for the tax.

“Nobody in the county government’s getting the regular 3-5 percent increase like people think,” said Estill.

McNeill also said his salary, along with the salaries of the other constitutional officers, is determined by the state. The salaries provided to the officials cannot be changed. O’Hearn feels inflation across the state is a large cause for the tax.

“It’s not like we’ve been overspending in these (county) departments…I hate that we’re at this point,” said O’Hearn, after commenting on the recent purchase of road department vehicles. Road department vehicles were once 30 years old and they are now closer to 15 years old, according to O’Hearn.

“What’s the alternative (to the tax)? We don’t provide services, that’s the alternative. It’s a very very difficult situation,” said O’Hearn. Services include donations to local organizations, county road standards, funding of future projects, and supporting the quality of life in the county, according to Muse.

“I think it’s important that we solidify the future of this county,” said McNeill.

McNeill informed those in attendance that county officials are trained and told to “find a way to be self-sufficient” in regard to county funds. Estill commented on the obligation of elected officials in the county.

“You’re obligated to keep your ship afloat,” said Estill, to the commissioners. “Mason County’s not gonna file bankruptcy.”

The occupational tax will go into effect on May 1, according to McNeill.

For more information regarding the tax, please contact [email protected] or refer to https://masoncountykentucky.us/forms/.