The annual Spay-ghetti Dinner hosted by the non-profit Humane Society of Buffalo Trace seeks to help spay and neuter local dogs and cats.

Rebecca Cartmell, the director of the HSBT, explained its goal is to raise funds and create awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.

“We encourage people to come out for an important cause and enjoy a relaxing meal in a casual atmosphere,” Cartmell said.

The fundraiser runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at the Maysville Rotary Club. The $7 price includes your entire sit-down meal of marinara spaghetti, garlic bread, dessert, and a soft drink. Carryout is also available and Cartmell suggests you call 606-584-2355 between 4 and 6:30 p.m. to place your carryout order.

Why is it so important to spay and neuter your pets? The simple answer is population control but there are so many more reasons than that.

Animal shelters across the region are at full capacity. There isn’t enough space to house them all and allowing them to roam freely creates other problems such as starving animals, the spread of disease, and potentially dangerous altercations between stray dogs, pets, livestock, and people.

One of the lesser-known reasons to have your pet fixed is that it may protect them from some serious health issues. The procedure can also curb behavior problems such as urine marking, spraying, barking, and aggressive tendencies.

Maybe the best cause to spay or neuter is that studies show that altered pets live longer lives than their unaltered counterparts.

Dogs and cats can be safely sterilized as early as eight weeks of age, but general recommendations are between 4 and 5 months old. Keep in mind that cats are at risk of pregnancy at four months of age and dogs by six months.

Cartmell hopes to encourage people to not only focus on spaying females but also to neuter those males.

“One male can do a lot of damage,” she said when referring to the number of unwanted animals born.

The application to receive a voucher worth $50 can easily be filled out online. Vouchers must be used within 60 days of issue, or they will be void.

“More people are using the vouchers this year and we hope the trend continues,” Cartmell said.

“The Spay-ghetti Dinner started in 2012 and has been a huge success in the community. It’s our second biggest fund-raising event right behind our Run For Your Life and brings in money for the animals.”

Besides the Spay-ghetti dinner and Run For Your Life events, the organization promotes awareness through a variety of activities each year including Octoberfest’s Wiener Dog Races and holiday picture taking.

HSBT serves pet owners of Mason County and accepts donations for the spay/neuter program and its other pet advocacy endeavors. The spay/neuter committee reviews all applications and informs pet owners who have been chosen via the mailed voucher. The voucher is then presented to the vet’s office at the time of surgery.

“People mostly use Mason or Fleming veterinarian offices, but the vouchers are good at many out-of-area veterinarians too,” Cartmell said.

Cartmell encourages everyone to spay or neuter pets and also to adopt their next pet from a local animal shelter or rescue. The online spay/neuter application is available at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Facebook page. If you wish to donate directly to the organization, you can do so at www.tinyurl.com/hsbtgive.