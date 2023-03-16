FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, district 9, recently announced the temporary daytime closure of two area roads for repairs.

Daytime closures of Kentucky 158 (Ringos Mill Road) between Hillsboro and Ringos Mill in Fleming County for embankment repairs began Wednesday, officials said. Motorists should plan for daily detours.

Contractors will be drilling and installing steel T-rail to repair embankment slips at three locations — one at a time — on Kentucky 158 between Kentucky 1013 and Vise Road, just north of Addie Lane (milepoint 4.87), just north of Freeman Road (milepoint 5.26), and about a mile north of Markwell Road (milepoint 5.7).

Ringos Mill Road will be closed 8 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. each day where crews are working for about one to two weeks. Barricades will be placed at Kentucky 1013 and Vise Road, with only local traffic permitted up to the work site. Motorists may use Kentucky 1895, Kentucky 32, Kentucky 156, and Kentucky 111 to navigate around the road closure.

The work is necessary to repair the highway embankment in advance of a blacktop resurfacing project scheduled for later this year.

Drainage pipe replacements along Town Branch Road (Kentucky 1149) at Vanceburg will continue this week, requiring temporary daytime closures of the state highway.

Road crews will replace multiple drainage pipes under Kentucky 1149 at several locations between Vanceburg and Kentucky 9 AA Highway. The road must be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m. each day through Friday where crews are working.

The road will remain open to locations up to the work site, but all thru traffic should detour using the AA Highway and Fairlane Drive (Kentucky 59). School bus traffic should not be affected. Motorists should heed all warning signs and message boards.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.