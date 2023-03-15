The Maysville Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second annual Women’s Leadership Summit.

CrossPoint Community Church will once again be the location of the summit which will be held Tuesday, March 28, starting with a catered breakfast at 7:45 a.m.

“We didn’t know this was going to become an annual event but we’re certainly happy it has,” Executive Director Kaci Compton said, “When I came on board with the chamber as director in the fall of 2020 one of the first things I did was gauge the membership to see what was important to them.”

Compton said a survey was conducted and there was an overwhelming response indicating a strong desire for some type of women’s group or network.

“In 2021 we launched just a small group, women’s leadership organization, and we met quarterly with a guest speaker,” she said.

She said the group and the ideas kept growing and they knew they wanted to continue to grow and have a bigger impact.

“We started brainstorming ways to affect a bigger population of women in the area. We decided to host a women’s summit without a really clear picture of what it would look like,” she said.

The first summit was held last year with a focus on women in roles of leadership in the Buffalo Trace area.

“We had breakfast then a couple of panel discussions and a keynote speaker, then there was an amazing lunch and the event just grew organically. Our focus last year was how rich with talent and leadership we are in our area,” she said.

Compton said there were several women in governmental positions and other positions of leadership throughout the Buffalo Trace area, including county judge executives.

“When you look at who holds leadership in these areas, it’s really incredible women so we really wanted to have a local focus and spotlight in 2022. We’ll be maintaining that focus at this year’s summit but branching out just a little,” she said.

Last year the keynote speaker at the summit was Representative Samara Heavrin, the youngest woman elected to the Kentucky Legislature.

“She shared a really cool story about being a young female in the legislative body, her story was inspiring. She talked about bringing your own seat to the table, not waiting to be invited but knowing your value and worth,” she said.

Compton said Heavrin also shared anecdotes about being mistaken for a secretary or assistant on many occasions, not being seen in the leader position and she felt many women could identify with that position.

“We just announced this on International Women’s Day. Taylora Schlosser, founder of the Rae of Sunshine Foundation, will be our keynote speaker this year,” she said.

The foundation was started in memory of Schlosser’s daughter and its mission is to eliminate the stigma of mental health issues, promote acts of kindness and increase resources and access to social and emotional support.

“She’s bringing a lot of experience in a leadership and educational role. Taylora spent most of her professional career in education as a school principal and superintendent. We’re really looking forward to having her speak to our group,” she said, “Last year was more focus on policy and political advocacy, this year I think we’re taking a step farther and putting an intentional focus on mental health and the women in our area.”

According to Compton last year’s attendance was right at 100, she expects that number to double this year but said they wouldn’t be able to accommodate more than 200 people due to space.

“If folks are planning to register we’re encouraging them to do that sooner rather than later because I am pretty sure we’re going to sell out,” she said.

The event will start with a catered breakfast at CrossPoint Community church at 7:45 a.m., followed by several panel discussions, one with women in education and others with women in health and business fields according to Compton.

There will be a catered lunch at noon followed by more discussion panels, a dessert break at 1:40 p.m. and the keynote speaker at 2 p.m.

Compton said there will be swag bags handed out and booths and tables set up in the lobby area with businesses and other organizations founded or started by women in the Buffalo Trace area.

“Everything there is chamber related and has something to do with female leadership and female entrepreneurship,” she said.

Registration for the event is at ChamberofCommerce.com, it’s $40 for members and $45 for public attendees. Compton said there are ways to save codes on the website where attendees can save money if they register with a friend or as a group.