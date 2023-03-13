A Brown County Grand Jury recently indicted multiple individuals after a seven-month-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization responsible for bringing pounds of methamphetamine from Dayton to the Brown County Area.

This investigation was a collaborative effort involving the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mount Orab Police Department, Ripley Police Department, Dayton DEA, and the Dayton Police Department.

This investigation is a great example of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working together to help take down a complex drug trafficking organization that resulted in the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, as well as five firearms, Sheriff Gordon Ellis said.

The individuals were charged include:

Justin White of Dayton, Ohio — Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in drugs major drug offender (F-1), trafficking in drugs major drug offender (F-1), trafficking in drugs (F-2) (two counts), Having weapons while under a disability.Count 6: Having Weapons While Under Disability (F-3)

James Odum of Mount Orab, Ohio — Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in drugs major drug offender (F-1), trafficking in drugs (F-1) (three counts), Possession of drugs (F-1) (five counts), improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle (F-4), having weapons while under disability (F-3) (two counts).

Jessie Hull of Felicity, Ohio — Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; trafficking in drugs major drug offender (F-1),

possession of drugs (F-1), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (F-4).

Jessica Jones of Mount Orab, Ohio — Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in drugs (F-1), possession of drugs (F-1).

Rebecca Tice of Mount Orab, Ohio — Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in drugs (F-2), possession of drugs (F-2).

Richard Sherman of Georgetown, Ohio — Count 1: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in drugs (F-2), possession of drugs (F-2).

Donald Sherman – Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in drugs (F-2), possession of drugs.