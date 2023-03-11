Beautify Augusta will be kicking off a “Clean-Up Main Street” event on Saturday, March 25.

Plans are to begin the clean-up effort at 10 a.m. and continue until the job is done, organizers said.

The last time the committee asked the community for help was back in the fall of 2019 when the group built and installed the Larry Mohrfield Memorial Park o Main Street. Committee members said they had a wonderful response at that time. They also said it has been very gratifying to see how much the park has been used and enjoyed since its opening.

According to committee members, the town has seen a lot of changes and visitors since then and they believe it now needs a good facelift.

“We are asking for anyone willing to work on Saturday, March 25 ( in case of rain Sunday, March 26) to meet at the Caboose at 10 a.m. with rakes, shovels, garden shears, gloves, and brooms,” a committee member said.

The group plans to start work at the Red Caboose welcome center and work its way up Main Street.

Any of the businesses or community members who would like to donate funds toward the summer planting and replacing some of the wine barrel planters and purchasing new potting soil would be more than welcome to do so, organizers said. Beautify Augusta is a part of Augusta Art Guild which is a 501 c3 not-for-profit organization. Checks can be made out to The AAG and note it is for Beautify Augusta. Donations will be tax deductible.