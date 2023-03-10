The Maysville VFW is hosting a benefit for a Brooksville man who was attacked in January at a bar in Washington and sustained multiple injuries.

On Jan. 14, 2023, Trevor Collins allegedly assaulted Matthew Tyler Newman and is currently charged with the offenses of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

An indictment handed down by a Mason County grand jury alleges Collins intentionally caused serious physical injury to Newman with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.

The indictment further states that Collins engaged in wantonly dangerous conduct which created a grave risk of death to Newman. The second-degree criminal mischief charge pertains to defacing, destroying or damaging property belonging to Tater’s Bar with pecuniary losses of $500.

Allysa Mack was also indicted in connection with the incident for allegedly driving Collins to and from the place of the assault.

Newman’s mother, Lisa Newman, said her son sustained multiple facial fractures during the attack and is about to undergo his third surgery to try to save his eye (the retina has detached).

“He has multiple fractures on his face, a broken jaw and his eye is messed up. It’s just a mean and hateful act. I know these things go on every day but not here. Maybe in the city but you just don’t see that kind of stuff go on here and it’s just crazy,” Lisa Newman said.

Lisa Newman explained when her son was airlifted from Meadowview Regional Medical Center to Chandler Medical Center at the University of Kentucky in Lexington (while he was so badly injured he couldn’t communicate), the doctors at the UK Hospital said (after Matthew Newman’s first surgery) that they wouldn’t be able to save his eye.

“For a week we were just devastated. After the second surgery they said there was a one percent chance of saving his eye, he could see a little out of it though everything was blurry. He had to have jaw surgery the same week and they can’t fix the bone around his eye or cheekbone until his eye is completely healed,” Lisa Newman said.

She said her son who is 35 and has two children, is a boat captain and has been unable to work since the assault and that doctors have said it could be another four to six months before he can return to work.

With medical and hospital bills piling up as well as living expenses, Lisa Newman said the Maysville VFW is hosting a benefit for Matthew Newman to help alleviate some of the financial obligations.

The benefit is on Saturday, March 11, at 6 p.m. There will be a chili dinner and entertainment as well as a raffle and auction, Lisa Newman said.

A Blackstone grill and a cash prize of $1,500 will be raffled off among other things. Tickets for the cash prize will be $10 each with only 500 tickets sold, according to Lisa Newman. The raffle tickets for the grill are $1 per raffle ticket or six for $5.

Lisa Newman said there are multiple auction items, everything from coolers to gift cards and more.

“People we didn’t even know have been so generous and we appreciate it so much because it has been rough. So many people have been good to us and have donated so many things to be auctioned,” Lisa Newman said.

For more information or to donate call Kenny Riley at 606-782-0513, Barry Thacker at 859-797-4868 or Felicia Newman at 606-217-1093.