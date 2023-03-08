The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that Mason County Fiscal Court will receive $33,730 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood damage repairs to Brandywine Road.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve these requests for funding to provide assistance to Mason County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The Transportation Cabinet authorized the funding request for flood damage repairs on Brandywine Road just south of Pleasant Ridge Road.

The Mason County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.