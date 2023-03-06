In honor of National Athletic Training Month, Meadowview Regional Medical Center would like to recognize Jordan Wilt, the athletic trainer for Mason County Schools.

During March, athletic trainers across America are being recognized for their commitment to helping people prevent injuries, stay healthy and active and most recently, leading the way with establishing COVID-19 protocols. As healthcare professionals, they are highly educated and dedicated to the job at hand. Athletic trainers are found in high schools and colleges, corporations, professional sports, the military, performing arts, clinics, hospitals, and physician offices.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center is proud to partner with Mason County Schools to provide an athletic trainer for their student-athletes. We would like to salute Jordan Wilt and all athletic trainers for their essential role in providing quality health care for the athletes every day.