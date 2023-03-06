FLEMINGSBURG — The William Dudley chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Fleming County is hosting a Vietnam Veterans Day breakfast at the Fleming County Library.

Kim Hester, a member of D.A.R. said this will be the first time her chapter has hosted an event for Vietnam veterans in the more than 40 years the William Dudley chapter has been established.

The William Dudley chapter is named in honor of Dudley a soldier from Fleming County, who served in the American Revolution and is now buried in the Flemingsburg Cemetery, Hester said.

To be a member of D.A.R. you must be able to trace your ancestry back to an American Revolutionary soldier and have proof such as birth certificates and other supporting documentation, according to Hester.

“We try to honor all veterans, and this year our new president had the idea to honor the Vietnam veterans and have a breakfast for them on Wednesday March 29, because that is National Vietnam Veterans Day. So any Vietnam veteran is welcome to come. It will be in the Fleming County Library from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. We’ll have coffee, juice, water, pastries and fellowship,” she said.

A Vietnam veteran is considered to be somebody who performed active military, naval or air service in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

The United States sent more than 550,000 troops totaling 2.2 million drafted American soldiers to fight in Vietnam between 1964 and 1973. Of those numbers there are fewer than 850,000 living today, according to Wikipedia. The youngest Vietnam Veteran alive today is estimated to be at least 60 years old.

In Frankfort, the Vietnam Veterans memorial lists and honors 1,109 Vietnam veterans from Kentucky.