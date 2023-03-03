On Monday, the Maysville Police Department released a statement congratulating Assistant Chief Chris Conley for successfully completing the Criminal Justice Executive Development Program.

According to the MPD, the program is an advanced leadership course for criminal justice professionals which is offered by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.

The purpose of the course is to provide students from small and medium size agencies with the academic background, leadership skills and management techniques required for the future, officials said.

The DOJCT provides entry-level and advanced training courses for more than 9,000 law enforcement personnel, from airport police to state criminal justice agencies, per year.

“We try here at the department to send our officers through the course, it’s a selective leadership course. I’m not the only one from Maysville to complete it, Jeremy Poe and a few other have been through it in years past. It’s not a mandated course but it is one that’s encouraged, I wanted to take it and typically as you move up in rank this and other courses are recommended,” Conley said.

He said the course is conducted out of the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, and it is a four-week course amounting to a total of 168 hours.

“This is the premiere course for criminal justice training. Some who follow this course, though I’m probably not going to pursue it for at least a couple of years, enter a leadership course at the national academy in Washington D.C.,” he said.

Many subjects were touched on in the course, according to Conley, such as team motivation, contemporary policing, presentation and computer skills, public relations and public speaking among others.

“So it just touched on anything to do with leadership. We read books on it, we had discussions with other law enforcement leaders in the state like governors and city managers who came in and spoke with us. The people they bring in are experts in their field. Dr. Janet Vice who taught us executive writing was the provost at EKU for a number of years. The main instructor was David Gregory, a retired police chief and now a city administrator,” he said.

Conley expressed appreciation and gratitude for the instructors provided for the course and said he learned something of value that stays with him from each of them.

“Dr. Vice said something that really stuck in my mind, it was part of a writing assignment. Sshe said “Anything that is truly important will always be written down.”

Her focus was on improving our writing skills. There are other quotes (taken throughout the course from various sources) I have written down that stick with me like “Plant the tree you want to sit under” and “Things that must be done eventually should be done immediately.” I think the biggest thing though is being an active listener and always focusing on the team and team environment. You really need to love your people and they need to know you love and care for them,” he said.

He said he wants to keep that mindset and the course helps to pinpoint weaknesses and strengths and he will continue to work and improve as a leader.

“I know my weaknesses as an individual and as a leader. Like I have a problem with public speaking, speaking in front of my peers. It makes me nervous but in the course we did presentations, like 10-minute presentations (public speaking). And after speaking in front of the group five-seven times I noticed improvement,” he said.

He said he will continue studying the subjects pertaining to the course and has a dozen books on the subject he plans to read as well as films to watch to keep building his leadership skills.