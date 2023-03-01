With a name like McHugh and St. Patrick’s Day just a few weeks away, it’s not hard to imagine two local authors would be spreading some blarney that resulted in a new book.

Sean McHugh and Katie McHugh Parker, are celebrating the release of their latest book, “Broomsticks –The Leprechaun Tree.” It’s the sixth title in the award-winning children’s book series.

There’s always a bit of magic in the air on St. Patrick’s Day, but when Stamp and Pocky pay a visit to the legendary leprechaun tree, Maysville’s favorite witches are in for a day of shenanigans that take them everywhere from the Augusta Ferry, to Blue Licks State Park, and over the rainbow!

Based on an actual McHugh family tradition, the authors have, once again, taken a wee bit of local folklore and added their own brand of magic to it.

“Katie and I have always been proud of our Irish roots,” said McHugh. “So, we knew it was just a matter of time before we would write a story celebrating the magic, myths, and legends of our Celtic heritage.”

The book is sure to be a wonderful read-aloud bedtime story for ages 3-7. Older grade school students will enjoy independently reading Stamp and Pocky’s latest adventure and will delight in its magic and colorful artwork.

Several area book signings have been scheduled including:

— The Mason County Public Library on Thursday, March 16 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Children will also be able to meet Stamp and Pocky’s friend and special guest, Jack the Jack O’ Lantern at the library event.

— The Russell Theatre, Saturday, March 18 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Russell will also be raffling off a chance to win a caricature drawing by Sean McHugh. ($5 a chance) All proceeds from the raffle go to help the Russell Theatre.

Books will be $10 each. Other Broomsticks titles will also be available at the signings.

Parker teaches at St. Patrick School in Maysville. McHugh is a Maysville native and a caricature artist at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Broomsticks books are also available to purchase online at indyplanet.com