FRANKFORT– Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that Kentucky has removed more than 150,000 deceased persons from the voter rolls during his term of office.

Indeed, in January, more dead voters were removed (5,970) than new voters were added (5,154), according to information from the SOS’s office.

“Kentuckians trust our election process because they see us take election integrity seriously,” Adams said. “Cleaning up our voter rolls is top priority, and we are proud of these results.”

Overall, 5,154 voters were added in January, while 7,059 were removed – 5,970 dead voters, 742 voters convicted of felonies, 284 voters who moved out of state, 42 voters adjudged mentally incompetent, and 21 who voluntarily de-registered.

Republican registration held steady at 45.5 percent of the electorate, with 1,635,385 voters. Republican registration decreased by 553 voters, a .03 percent decrease. Democratic registration held steady at 44.5 percent of the electorate, with 1,598,473 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 1,993 voters, a .13 percent decrease. There are 358,977 voters registered under other political parties, 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 641 voters, a .18 percent increase.