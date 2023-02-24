LOUISVILLE — Employees of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company are pledging dollars to nonprofit agencies and organizations across the utilities’ service territories.

Coupled with financial support from the LG&E and KU Foundation, the utilities’ voluntary employee-giving campaign, Power of One, raised more than $2.2 million in contributions for 2023.

The contributions are being allocated to United Way of Mason County and nearly 50 additional nonprofits to support their funded programs and services. Together, the agencies serve nearly all 120 counties across Kentucky, more than 50 counties in Indiana, as well as parts of Virginia.

“Our employees live in the same communities we serve and giving back to help support those communities has been a long-standing part of our company culture,” said LG&E and KU Vice President, Gas Operations and co-chair of the 2022 Power of One campaign, Tom Jessee. “Even as our workforce has evolved with the changing times, our employees have maintained a steadfast commitment to this effort and we’re incredibly proud of it.”

Power of One dollars support a variety of efforts including access to health care services, food, shelter and other basic needs; helping prepare more children for kindergarten; and making financial empowerment programs available to area residents.

Kentucky and Virginia-based employees of LG&E and KU parent company PPL and more than 60 percent of LG&E and KU employees participate in the campaign through payroll deduction. Their contributions are part of $7 million dollars in assistance being distributed across the LG&E, KU and ODP service territories. Since 2005, the employee-driven campaign has raised more than $32 million through payroll deductions, event fundraisers, retiree donations and support from IBEW Local 2100 and the LG&E and KU Foundation.