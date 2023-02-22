ABERDEEN, Ohio — The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School in Aberdeen’s days as a school may be numbered, officials said.

The RULH School Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 8 at the school to discuss the repurposing of the middle school.

“What we are doing is looking into repurposing,” said RULH Superintendent James Wilkins.

According to Wilkins, the RULH School District has seen a significant drop in attendance in recent years, and so have other school districts in Brown County.

The drop in attendance has made it difficult for RULH to fill and operate three school buildings, and with the middle school being the only building located in Aberdeen the school district could also save on costs involved with bus transportation, officials said.

Repurposing the middle school would involve relocating educators and students to another building.

The RULH Elementary School and the RULH High School are both located in Ripley, Ohio.

The Aberdeen school is home to 244 students in grades 5-8, according to greatSchoools.org. It opened to students in 2005.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Georgetown News Democrat Editor Wade Linville contributed to this story.)