BROOKSVILLE — The Augusta-Brooksville-Bracken County Industrial Authority is announcing the sale of property to Talsit Enterprises.

The county’s industrial park is located on Kentucky 9 AA Highway, east of the intersection of Kentucky 19.

“Talsit Enterprises is a new venture that will provide custom fabrication, welding, machining, and design services. While focused on the design and manufacture of products for the overlanding/camping industry, the company will also provide a wide range of fabrication services to both industrial and retail customers,” said Chad Rankin, owner of Talsit Enterprises.

“The Industrial Authority has worked with local officials and the Buffalo Trace Area Development District for many years to bring business to Bracken County. We are excited to team with Talsit Enterprises to begin their venture in the Industrial Park. We look forward to work with Talsit Enterprises, Earl Bush, industrial authority chairman, said.

Talsit Enterprises intends to begin its construction in spring and have a building erected and in operation by the close of 2023. They are hoping to hire approximately 20 people over a five-year span as the operation comes online and grows into the desired production level.

Rankin said he is thrilled with the location and the ease of working with the Industrial Authority in the process of locating in the Industrial Park and can’t wait to get the building construction started.

“We are pleased to be in Bracken County and look forward to many successful years ahead,” he said.

“The continued development of the Bracken County Industrial Park is great to see. The Industrial Authority, along with the Fiscal Court and Buffalo Trace Area Development District, have been working for many years to see activity that has been occurring over the past couple of years with the industries locating within our park. We are excited that Talsit Enterprises will be located within the park and call Bracken County home,” said Tina Teegarden, Bracken County judge-executive.