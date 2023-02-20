FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Hospital recently announced a partnership with Senior Life Solutions. Senior Life Solutions will be located in Fleming County Hospital located at 55 Foundation Drive in Flemingsburg.

Fleming County Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions department is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of individuals typically 65 and older experiencing depression and/or anxiety related to life changes that are often associated with aging. Individuals may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they are experiencing any of the following common indicators or triggers of depression and anxiety:

— Anxiety

— Changes in appetite

— Depression

— Difficulty sleeping

— Feelings of sadness or grief lasting more than two weeks

— Feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness

— Lost a spouse or close family member

— Loss of energy

— Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities

— Recently experienced a traumatic event

Following an individual assessment, participants meet up to three times per week in a supportive, encouraging group setting. The program is also offering emotional support to patients from the comfort of their homes. Teletherapy services are offered via telephone or computer, without the need to meet in person.

The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed professional counseler, a registered nurse, and other professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of the seniors in our community.

“We are pleased to offer this new service to the communities we serve,” said Joe Koch, market president and CEO. “Mental Health and Physical health are so closely interconnected. Adding Senior Life Solutions to our array of services allows us to better serve our patients and the community.”