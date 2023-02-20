Years of Farming is thrilled to present Lincoln Mash and Heather at Double S Entertainment, 150 Foster Street, Flemingsburg, on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Back by popular demand Yocum River Band will be the opening band.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website or at the door for $20. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted free. Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes provided by sponsors. Years of Farming is excited about its entire schedule including Sideline, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Lorraine Jordan, Kentucky Just Us, Darren Wasson and Maddie Murray.

The Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band are a bluegrass group that brings tremendous harmony and musicianship to the stage at every show. They have a roster of very talented and seasoned musicians including Heather Alley on fiddle, Lincoln Mash on guitar, Logan Hembree on mandolin, Austin Maynard on bass, and Luke Montgomery on banjo. They have been a part of great lineups on festivals including Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, Sam Jam, Cam Fest, Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival, Rudy Fest and Meadowgreen Park just to name a few. All but one of these band members have played Years of Farming with various bands. It will be an awesome show. For booking inquiries email [email protected]

The Yocum River Band was formed in the fall of 2022 shortly after two of its members, Jesse Fuson (guitarist and vocalist) along with Brandon Coots (bassist) came together from a previous project called the Yocum Bridge Boys. Josh Atkins added versatility and raw talent to the group with his banjo and tenor singing. After Josh Williams had to step away, Mike Atkins stepped in on guitar and vocals. Jesse and Brandon are recovering addicts who work together in treatment and shares a love for music and picking. Josh and his father Mike have played on various groups around the area in the past.

Years of Farming’s goal is not only to provide bluegrass music in our area, but also to promote our local businesses. These businesses employ a lot of people in our community. Most of our sponsors have sponsored all the shows we have scheduled since 2011. We appreciate our sponsors whether this is their first show to sponsor or if they have sponsored all and we hope you will thank them for helping us bring such great groups to Flemingsburg.

We hope you will join us at Years of Farming for an afternoon of awesome bluegrass music. It is a terrific opportunity to see this caliber of artists in our area. If you are not familiar with any of our bands, whether a feature band or an opening band, check their websites and/or YouTube for some of their music and history and you will want to attend.

Keep checking our website www.yearsoffarming.com for updates on our schedule. Tickets are now available on our website or at the door. For more information contact Paula Hinton at 606-748-0798 or[email protected].