The Mason County Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Monday and learned of a new program ‘Bloomsights,’ pinpointing certain needs of students throughout the district.

Schools use Bloomsights to identify students’ social emotional needs and have informed decision-making at the student, classroom, and school level, according to Mason County Assistant Superintendent of Schools Justin Moore.

“We’re part of a national grant, part of that was setting some goals. We determined after doing a careful needs assessment that we needed to find an SEL (social-emotional assessment) that is research-based and aligned to standards. Bloomsights is aligned with nationally recognized organizations like C.A.S.T.L.E. (Collaborative for Academic Social and Emotional Learning). It also has some other components we really like too,” Moore said.

Bloomsights is an online assessment program students participate in and is a two-part program which provides data in multiple areas for teachers and counselors to utilize, according to Moore.

“In the assessment there are 16 categories, there’s two parts to it. So students take an assessment, there’s a series of questions such as do you feel connected to the school, do you have friends at school, do you feel safe at school? The questions are all research based,” he said.

These questions pinpoint students who are without friends or strong connections and allows teachers, counselors and other necessary faculty to look at the data and provide the proper support the students need.

“A lot of the time our biggest issues come from kids feeling isolated or unconnected. The second part of the program deals with connections the students indicate they have. This is a way for us to be more intentional in making sure they have connections and friends. That they feel they are connected to other human beings in the school,” he said.

Students complete this assessment by going through each grade, classroom or school and clicking on the names of students, teachers or faculty members they feel are friends or there is some connection to them.

Moore assures the assessments are done in a sensitive manner, no students will know who did or didn’t indicate they felt they were a friend or connection to another. The students will have no access to other students results or answers. Only teachers and other necessary personnel will have access.

According to Moore, teachers can not only view the assessments and pinpoint students in need of extra support but the online tool also provides the strategies needed and appropriate to each category of concern.

One example is the Learning Environment category with a question being ‘Can you concentrate in class?’ If a student clicks no, a teacher can open the tab and a list of strategies will come up such as decluttering classroom walls or change seating arrangement.

“There are so many kids with varying needs, it’s hard to be able to pick up on all of them. As we’ve been doing the pilot (so far one class from each grade level has taken the assessment as a pilot group) there are some kids we expected to show up on the radar and there’s others we didn’t expect,” he said.

Moore said the assessments are important because the number one indicator of students’ success is feeling connected to their school.

“There’s multiple research studies which support it. It could be a teacher they feel connected to, a group of friends or being a part of an academic team or band,” he said.

By the end of March Moore said all students from K-12 will have taken the assessment (categories and questions will have slight variations from low to higher grades as appropriate) and will continue taking it every four to six weeks to keep the data fresh.

Another matter brought before the school board by Athletic Director Brian Kirk was the need to have the gym floor refinished due to the wax coming off and the paint chipping.

“I was asked to gather three quotes to have the Fieldhouse floor refinished. I have one from Cincinnati Flooring, one from Final Flooring in Sugar Grove, Ohio, and one from Conrad Floors in Smith Grove, Ky.,” Kirk said.

Kirk explained typically the floors need to be refurbished every 10-15 years to extend the life of the floor (the general life expectancy of gymnasium floors are 40-50 years, this floor installed in 2013), and said they need it sooner than he would have hoped at 10 years.

“In speaking to Cincinnati Flooring who resurfaces the floor every year they have seen several things which alarm them (paint chipping, wax coming up on the lines of the floor). There were issues at the time the floor was installed so no matter what they do it’s just sealing over the top of the chipping and flaking which will continue to happen,” he said.

He said the major concern is a water-based cleaning solution is used on the floor and once all of the wax is gone the water is being absorbed into the seams of the floor and expanding any cracks.

Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross agreed with Kirk, stating the floors were just being installed when he came to the district and had been a nightmare from the beginning.

The refurbishing of the gym floor and choice to utilize the services of Cincinnati Flooring on the basis of the ongoing business relationship with them was approved by the board.

To end the meeting, a vote to keep Kelly Caudill as sole legal counsel for the board of education was unanimously approved.