FRANKFORT — Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, has appointed State Senator Steve West, R-Paris, to represent the Senate on the Education Commission of the States.

West represents the 27th Senate District, including Bourbon, Fleming, Harrison, Mason, Nicholas, Robertson, and Rowan counties and part of northern Fayette County.

West is the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Education and has a long history of advocating for and voting on sound education policy.

“Being the chair of the Senate education committee, Steve was the natural choice to represent the Kentucky Senate on this commission,” Stivers said. “He has worked on and ushered through some crucial education bills, such as the Read to Succeed Act (SB 9) in 2022 and has devoted much time and research to important education issues. I have the utmost confidence in Steve and his ability to represent Kentucky on the Education Commission of the States.”

The Education Commission of the States provides support to policymakers through programs and services helping them gain the insight and information needed to create effective education legislation. They research policies from early childhood through workforce, provide advice and consult on proposed legislation, and testify at legislative hearings and interim committees as third-party experts. The commission also issues reports and overviews of state education policies, and brings legislators together from around the country to collaborate and learn.

“I am honored to have been selected to represent the Senate on the Education Commission of States,” said West. “Education is a policy area I have realized a passion for since first being elected and, as the new chair of the Senate education committee, I look forward to working on and passing policy during this session that will improve upon education in the commonwealth.”

The Senate Standing Committee on Education meets on Thursdays at 11a.m. during this short 30-Day legislative session.