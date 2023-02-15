Maysville Utilities Manager Mark Julian wants water customers to know that the city’s water supply is safe to drink.

The city is taking precautions to ensure the water remains safe following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in northern Ohio, he said.

About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Vinyl chloride was later released into the air from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.

Residents from nearby neighborhoods in Ohio and Pennsylvania were evacuated because of health risks from the fumes, but have since been allowed to return.

Maysville utility workers are monitoring the situation and have decided to “err on the side of caution,” Julian said.

East Palestine sits along a tributary of the Ohio River, Julian said.

Although the city is a good distance from the site of the spill, Julian said the city’s water is now being filtered with charcoal. He said he has been in touch with state and federal EPA and water agencies.

“The chemicals spilled tend to float above the water treatment plant intakes that are much deeper in the river which lowers our risk to the water supply,” Julian wrote in a social media post.

The spill could make its way to Ashland, the first Kentucky city along the Ohio River by Thursday. But, he added, the chemicals will be very diluted by the time they reach the area.

Julian said he has had several calls from people concerned about the spill and wants to make sure consumers know utility employees are on top of the situation.

“We have enhanced our treatment process at this time even though we have not seen a change in the raw water. The water is safe to drink and we are continually monitoring the situation. We conduct an average of 200 tests a day on our drinking water to make sure it is safe,” he said.