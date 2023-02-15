Norbert Gallenstein is a man of his word and a man of action.

Just eight months after the downtown business owner took on a project to restore Maysville’s iconic Market Street fountain, the project has been completed. With spring, water will be added to the mix, making the first time in decades the fountain has been in operation as a total unit.

Gallenstein helped raise more than $40,000 in private donations to restore the fountain to its original form. With excess funds, a plaque to recount the history of the fountain will be placed, he said.

The fountain as it existed until about a week ago is only part of the original piece. A grainy photo taken in the late 1800s-early 1900s was, until recently, the only clue as to what it may have looked like when it was cast. The photo shows the statute in about the same location where it now stands on Market Street.

Gallenstein said he was searching the internet for municipal fountains to perhaps find a clue to the mystery when he came upon an identical fountain located in Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria, Ohio. The primary difference? The Fostoria fountain was complete.

Sometime after World War II the Maysville fountain was relocated from Market Street to Beechwood Park where it stood until it was returned to Market Street. It was during one of those moves that the top part was broken, lost, and probably discarded.

According to research by local historian Louis Browning, the fountain was donated to Maysville by businessman John Nelson Thomas in about 1884.

Why Thomas gave the fountain to the city is unknown but it was placed on Market Street at the time by consensus.

In addition to the missing fountain top, one of the caryatids — the sculptured ladies around the pedestal which supports the fountain bowl — was removed by vandals and later returned to David Cartmell when he was mayor — minus its head, hands and feet, he said.

The fountain was designed by J. W. Fiske & Company of New York City, although the plaque which bears the maker’s name is gone from the Maysville fountain. Fiske was the most prominent American manufacturer of decorative cast iron and cast zinc in the second half of the nineteenth century.

Artist Sam McKinney, who sculpted the bronze buffalo and the Tecumseh relief which are featured at Limestone Park, replicated the fountain’s statue, a sculpture that depicts a lady holding a vessel above her head, Gallenstein said.

McKinney’s work was completed sometime in late fall but Gallenstein said a decision was made to wait until after the holiday season and until the weather was warmer to add the completed parts.

In addition to replacing the missing parts, the fountain was disassembled, parts cleaned and bolt holes retapped, Gallenstein said.

Some decorative pieces, he said, were held on only by paint.

The caryatids — the sculptured ladies around the pedestal which supports the fountain bowl — which remained in place were taken off, sandblasted and returned to the fountain. Some of the parts were painted.

With the area experiencing spring-like weather, Gallenstein said he contacted Joe Fetters who made parts to adapt the new top to the fountain and put the parts in place last week.

A dedication ceremony for the now-complete landmark may be held this spring, although Gallenstein said he will leave that to others to plan. With the fountain complete, he said his job is done.

“It’s up there, that was my goal,” Gallenstein said.

He said the plaque, once in place, will help to remind future generations of how the fountain came to be an important piece of the community’s history.

“We don’t want to lose sight again of where it came from,” he said.