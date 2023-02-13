GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A Mount Orab, Ohio, woman has been arrested in connection with the September death of an infant, according to information from Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

On Sept. 24, 2022 at approximately 7:12 a.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 4515 State Route 286, in Mount Orab, advising of an 11 week–old infant that was not breathing.

The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy where the child was pronounced deceased, Brown said. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office initiated an investigation into this incident.

On Feb. 9, 2023 at approximately 1:40 p.m., Kayla Sullivan, 27, was taken into custody by Brown County Sheriff Deputies at her place of residence, 4515 State Route 286. She was arrested for charges relating to the death of the child, officials said.

Sullivan was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and endangering children, a third-degree felony. She was lodged in the Brown County Detention Center but was not listed Sunday as an inmate at the facility.