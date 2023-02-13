FLEMINGSBURG — Drainage pipe replacements along Town Branch Road (Kentucky 1149) at Vanceburg will require temporary daytime closures of the state highway next week, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, road crews will begin replacing multiple drainage pipes under Kentucky 1149 at several locations between Vanceburg and Kentucky 9 AA Highway. The road must be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. where crews are working each day through Friday, Feb. 17, or until work is complete.

The road will remain open to locations up to the work site, but all thru traffic should detour using the AA Highway and Fairlane Drive (Kentucky 59). School bus traffic will not be affected.

Motorists should heed all warning signs and message boards.