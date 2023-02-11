Maysville Community and Technical College will host the 13th annual Farm and Family Night event on March 7, 2023, from 4:30 – 9 p.m. on the Maysville Campus.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of vendors beginning at 4:30 p.m. as well as a free meal. The welcome session begins at 6 p.m. in the Field’s Auditorium, with messages from MCTC President & CEO, Dr. Laura McCullough, Meadowview Regional Medical Center CEO, Joe Koch and keynote speaker, Dave Maples, executive V.P. of the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association. Early door prize drawings will also take place during the welcome session and don’t forget winners must be present to collect their prize!

Concurrent sessions on livestock, pest management, horticulture, cattle, agribusiness, horticulture, cooking, health and more will begin at 6:45 p.m. followed by the traditional cookie and milk break sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of America and MCTC Culinary Arts program at 7:30 p.m. Final concurrent sessions are from 7:45 – 8:30 p.m. The closing remarks and awarding of the final door prizes will conclude the evening in the Fields Auditorium at 8:45 p.m. This year’s grand prize giveaway is a full-size gas grill donated by Rural King.

Partners in the annual event include the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Services from Mason, Robertson, Bracken, Lewis, and Fleming counties, MCTC Workforce Solutions, Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Farm Bureau, and The OSU College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Science.

Evening highlights will include over 30 vendors, youth classes for ages 8-18 include Livestock Breakout Game (4-H Youth can earn livestock credit hours) with Samantha Saunders or 4-H Youth Development Naturally Fun – with Fun Hands-On Activities with North Central 4-H Camp Staff. For ages 2 – 7, Parent and Me class, Let’s Get Ready for Spring taught by MCTC faculty member Rebecca Pugh will be available. Blood pressure checks will be provided by MCTC Nursing Students and attendees young and old will not want to miss the Rural King baby chick exhibit.

Farm and Family night is made possible by generous sponsors dedicated to the future of agriculture throughout the region. Meadowview Regional Medical Center will once again be the title sponsor for this event. Other sponsors include Lewis County Farm Bureau, Rip’s Farm Center, PrimaryPlus, Fleming Mason Energy, Blue Grass Stockyards of Maysville, Bracken County Farm Bureau, Mason County Farm Bureau, Hinton Mills, EnviroFlight, Mitsubishi, Community Trust Bank of Flemingsburg, Southern Hills Community Bank of Ripley, Farm Credit, Mid-America, Stober, Bank of Maysville, and US Bank.

Admission is free, however, dinner tickets must be picked up from your local extension office, the MCTC Workforce Solutions office, Mason Co Farm Bureau or the Maysville Chamber of Commerce.