Meadowview Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 40-year anniversary.

Seen as a replacement facility for Hayswood Hospital, the then newly constructed Meadowview Regional Medical Center would allow for health care services to a broader service area and a larger array of services.

Hayswood Hospital closed and Meadowview Regional Medical Center opened its doors Feb. 9, 1983. The move from Hayswood Hospital to Meadowview took approximately three and a half hours. The transfer of patients involved numerous ambulance services, nurses, and medical personnel.

Throughout its history, Meadowview Regional Medical Center has continued to grow and expand. In the last 40 years, Meadowview has completed three major construction projects. In 1994, the hospital completed a 31,000-square-foot expansion project. The redesigned and expanded Emergency Department project was completed in 2009. MRMC celebrated the opening of its $7.6 million cancer center in May of 2021.

“We are delighted to celebrate Meadowview’s 40th anniversary in our community” said Joe Koch, chief executive officer of Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “We believe everyone deserves quality healthcare close to home and that strong hospitals create strong communities. We are proud to be part of the Buffalo Trace Region and excited to continue our legacy of high-quality, community-based care in the region for years to come.”

Meadowview Regional Medical Center has continuously adhered to its mission of making communities healthier, officials said. As a result of the work, commitment, resilience and patience of its dedicated team, its health system has made critical changes in how it provides care and has achieved great strides in improving quality and patient safety and satisfaction. MRMC has received and maintained accreditation by The Joint Commission: Hospital, Primary, Lab, and Sepsis accreditations; American Academy of Sleep Medicine; American College of Radiology – Mammography; American College of Cardiology: Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI; and an Affiliate Candidate of the UK Healthcare Markey Cancer Center Network.

“Meadowview is dedicated to creating places where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians and providers want to practice and employees want to work,” said Linda Hunter, chief nursing officer. “We are thrilled to be celebrating a 40-year legacy of Making Communities Healthier with our employees, physicians, board members and volunteers. We are proud of how far we have come in the last four decades and are excited to continue to collaborate with the talented team at Meadowview Regional Medical Center to advance our mission in the years ahead.”