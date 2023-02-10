Construction on the new office complex for CSX, a railroad company, in Maysville is ongoing and the facility is expected to be in use within a couple of months.

Progress on the complex building and relocation slowly began five years ago, when CSX moved merchandise cars to the new yard. The first sign of construction began in August 2022, with the demolition of a building that was located on the property.

Construction of the complex started in early October 2022. According to Michael Ward, the Manager of Train Operations for the Northern and Cincinnati Subdivisions, much progress has been made over the past few months.

The exterior features of the complex are almost complete. Features complete include roofing, insulation, windows, and plumbing. Ward said electrical is currently being run, and doors have not been installed to ease the process of bringing large equipment to the interior.

Though Ward introduced the idea to CSX corporate members, he is not leading the project as of now. CSX corporate in Jacksonville is in charge of progressions.

There are several contractors working on the complex, according to Ward.

The complex will house three main departments that run out of Maysville. These include the transportation, maintenance, and signals departments.

“The new building will be the main office for the departments that are going to be housed. Myself and George Terry will be located there,” said Ward. “He is the Cincinnati Subdivision Supervisor.”

In the last six to eight years, many pieces of the office complex puzzle have slowly fallen into place, leading to the construction of the complex building.

CSX began to see a rise in customers following the shutdown of plants in the area owned by one of its competitors, DPL. Since then, there has been an effort to enlarge the main office complex in order to better meet the demand.

When Ward first began his position with CSX, the region had three customers. Now, there are seven.

With more customers, comes more equipment and work. Because of this, Ward said the company had decided that there should be a relocation of the main depot to a larger yard.

According to Ward, the property where the complex is being built, just east of downtown Maysville at 9047 Mason Lewis Road, was owned by CSX when they were looking for a larger yard to house equipment and offices. Ward said this was a convenient occurrence.

CSX’s current depot will go back into the possession of the city of Maysville after the company has fully vacated the premises. Currently, city plans for the building have not been set in place.

“Maysville and Mason County have always had a fantastic relationship with CSX going back decades and we welcome their additional investment in our community,” said Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill. “The office and operational complex located at the CSX Terminal not only represents an additional investment in our area but also a new chapter in our ongoing relationship that underscores our growing importance in the logistics and transportation sectors of Kentucky.”

The projected completion for the CSX complex is in April.