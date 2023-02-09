GEORGETOWN, Ohio —A man accused of causing the death of two fishermen along the Ohio River in 2020 has been sentenced in connection with the incident.

Jerome George Schrage Jr., 59, of Amelia, Ohio, was sentenced on Feb. 26, in Brown County Court of Common Pleas on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault, and one count of falsification for a boat crash on the Ohio River that claimed the lives of the men on Aug. 29, 2020.

The two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide were listed in Schrage’s indictment from Aug. 12, 2021, as third-degree felonies each having maximum penalties of 60 months in prison and $10,000 fines. The one count of vehicular assault was listed as a fourth-degree felony having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, and the charge of falsification was listed as a first-degree misdemeanor having a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Schrage was also indicted on one count of obstructing official business in 2021.

Schrage entered a plea of guilty on the two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault, and one count of falsification on Dec. 19, 2022.

On Feb. 6, Brown County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott T. Gusweiler sentenced Schrage to 48 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and 48 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections on the other count of aggravated vehicular homicide to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed.

For vehicular assault, Schrage was sentenced to 14 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections to be served consecutively to the sentences imposed in the two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

For falsification, Schrage was sentenced to 180 days in the Brown County Adult Detention Center to be served concurrently with the previous sentences.

It was further ordered that Schrage’s driver’s license be suspended for life, with the first three being mandatory. Further, the court suspended Schrage’s ability to operate a watercraft for life, with the first three years being mandatory. He was notified that post-release control was mandatory for up to three years.

The charge of obstructing official business was ordered dismissed.

William Stacy Harper and Daryl Duane Kilgore were fishing from their pontoon boat on the Ohio River near Ripley, Ohio, the night of Aug. 29, 2020, when their pontoon boat was struck by a powerboat operated by Schrage.

Three people in the powerboat, Schrage and two others were rescued. But it took an extensive search of the Ohio River to find the bodies of Harper and Kilgore.

On the morning of Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, the body of Daryl Kilgore, 49, was found in the Ohio River near the Ripley Boat Club.

An ODNR K-9 unit searched the river the following day, and that evening the body of William “Stacy” Harper, 49, was recovered.