The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center has a few new exhibits on display in Wormald Gallery and Calvert Hall.

The big exhibit in Calvert Hall titled ‘A Little of This, A Little of That’ was put together by Exhibit Curator Marla Toncray.

“The exhibit officially opened today, it’s just what the name sounds like. I went into our software program and browsed through for items that wouldn’t necessarily be used in a themed exhibit but are unique and interesting and don’t get displayed a whole lot,” Toncray said.

The pieces in the exhibit are an eclectic collection belonging to or donated to KYGMC, where exhibits are rotated a few times throughout the year, according to Toncray.

In one part of the exhibit hangs two pictures, one featuring James Hall and the other his wife, Mary Hall which were donated in 2022 by a descendant and are on display for the first time.

“James Hall and his family established the James H. Hall Plow Company in the 1840’s in Mason County,” Toncray said.

The plow company was a large facility with more than four brick buildings located on Second Street. James Hall also had connections to General Sam Houston of Alamo fame at San Antonio, Texas.

According to Toncray, there is also some history of Bracken County to be found in this unique display, a photo depicting an early settler of Augusta.

“We were just recently gifted a portrait of Colonel Duval Payne, the Payne cemetery in Augusta is named for him,” she said.

A few other items of interest include a vintage washing machine, a kimono brought back from the Philippines by the Darlington Fee family dating back to 1906 when the family lived there on diplomatic duties, and a model of the Nautilus (from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea) built and donated by Robert Roe (columnist for The Ledger Independent and manager of radio station WFTM).

“We also have a vintage weaponry exhibit in the Wormald Gallery that was curated from our collection. There’s guns and swords and ammunition and other things like that,” she said.

Toncray said the one of the oldest weapons on display is a long rifle dating back to the 1800’s which is hanging on the wall in the second story of Wormald Hall.

“We have some animal tusk powder horns, they’re relatively old dating back to the late 1700’s or early 1800’s, some swords on display are from the Civil War era. We also have a Civil War canon ball, another pretty thing we have is a gas mask kit from World War I,” Toncray said.

Toncray explained gas masks were worn during combat in World War I to prevent poisoning from mustard gas which was often tossed across enemy lines.

“There’s also a collection of three riffles that were donated to us by the Maysville Police Department, they’re in an upstairs case in the Wormald Gallery,” she said.

According to Toncray, the museum hasn’t had a weaponry exhibit in five years and the idea came from the desire to bring out different things to highlight the museum’s collections.

Another smaller exhibit currently on display is in celebration of St. Patrick Church’s 175th (established in the 1840’s) anniversary and is located on the first floor of Wormald Hall in two square glass cases.

“There’s two sets of vestments the priests wore, a lot of photographs of the construction of the church, and a photo of the original church which was located on Limestone Street,” she said.

Also on display are photos commemorating the 150th-anniversary celebration of the church.

All exhibits are open for a limited time — the weaponry exhibit runs until May 27, A Little of This, A Little of That’ will be on display until August 31, and St. Patrick’s exhibit closes on Feb. 28.