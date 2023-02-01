A couple who served as long-time associate members of the Limestone Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has been indicted by a Mason County grand jury for allegedly stealing from the lodge.

According to the indictments, Daphne June Jones and Charles Arthur Jones took about $3,000 in cash and checks from the lodge over a 12-month period, beginning in November 2021.

According to Maysville Police Chief Mike Palmer, Charles Jones served as vice president of the lodge and Daphne Jones as treasurer.

“They had been members for a long time with no problems,” Palmer said. Then some discrepancies were noticed, he said. Once the discovery was made, the investigation was turned over to Kentucky State Police, he said.

Apparently, the couple was soliciting donations and cashing the checks but failing to deposit them. Instead, they allegedly kept the proceeds from the checks along with cash donations totaling $3,000, the indictments show.

Money from the checks was recovered but not the cash donations, Palmer said.

Both Joneses face a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000.

A bench warrant with a $500 bond has been issued for each of the defendants. Information on possible court dates was not available.

William Jason Wallace, 40, of Maysville, was indicted for fourth-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment after he allegedly struck a female, causing her injuries, and drug her into the road while assaulting her. The incident took place on July 1.

A summons for Wallace has been issued for him to appear in court on March 10.

Wallace was also named in a multi-count indictment in connection with a September incident. He faces charges of failure to wear a seat belt, obstructed vision/and or windshield, tampering with physical evidence, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, first-degree first offense possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain insurance. He was also summoned for March 10 on those charges.

Other indictments handed down by the grand jury include:

— Justin Keith Davis, third-degree burglary.

— Wendell Brandon Lawhun, third-degree burglary.

— Marcus Jermal Allen, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment.

— Matthew Allen Elliott, second-degree burglary.

— Sami Elaasar, public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree first offense possession of LSD, first-degree first offense possession of cocaine.

— Kristopher Michael Thomas, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, second-degree persistent felony offender.

— Luke Aaron Carpenter, first-degree bail jumping.

— Eric J. Young, first-degree bail jumping.

— Brandon Dean Harding, fourth-degree assault, first-degree first offense possession of methamphetamine.

— Terry Wayne Stamper, first-degree second offense trafficking in methamphetamine.

— Lesley Ann Waddell, first-degree first offense trafficking in methamphetamine.

— Darren Wade Irwin, first-degree first offense trafficking in methamphetamine, second-degree persistent felony offender.

— McKenzie Niccole Cokonaugher, first-degree criminal mischief.

— David Samuel Huff, first-degree first offense possession of methamphetamine.