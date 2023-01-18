FLEMINSGBRUG — High school and college students interested in engineering careers should apply now for one of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s scholarships,officials with the cabinet said.

The Cabinet offers scholarships worth up to $59,000 for students earning a civil engineering degree or a construction management degree from an accredited Kentucky university.

Since 1948, the Civil Engineering Scholarship Program has provided about 80 scholarship openings each year that are filled with new and returning students to improve the overall engineering expertise within the Transportation Cabinet.

The program is competitive, and scholarship recipients are chosen based on aptitude in math and science, test scores, recommendations, and interest in engineering as a career.

Recipients must agree to work for the Transportation Cabinet after graduation – one year of employment is required for each school year on scholarship – so the scholarship not only provides financial assistance but also provides a career path for selected candidates.

High school seniors, recent graduates, or current college students should apply by the Feb. 1, 2023, deadline.

The Cabinet also offers a similar scholarship for students seeking a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management that provides graduates with the opportunity to work on various infrastructure projects around the state in construction, highway and structural design, traffic and more.

For those not interested in a four-year degree program, the Transportation Cabinet awards scholarships through a Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship Program

The Transportation Cabinet employs more than 600 technicians working in the areas of administration, construction, environmental analysis, highway and structural design, geotechnical, maintenance, materials, planning, and traffic operations. Since 2009, the cabinet has provided 12 scholarships per year to new and returning students, filling the Cabinet’s needs for technicians in those areas. One tech scholarship can be worth up to $12,000.

You can learn more and get applications for all engineering and construction scholarships at https://Transportation.Ky.Gov/Education online.

If you have questions, or want to find out how to schedule an engineer to visit your classroom, email [email protected] today.