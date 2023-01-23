Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced that applications are open for Kentucky communities to apply for Recovery Ready certification.

“One life lost to drug overdose is too many, and we must continue to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to help not just those struggling with addiction, but their families and communities as well,” said Beshear. “The Recovery Ready Communities program gives communities the opportunity to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services and fill them.”

In June 2022, Beshear announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy, the Advisory Council for Recovery Ready Communities and Volunteers of America Mid-States have created a certification program for communities across the commonwealth. Communities are eligible to apply for this certification, which measures their services to residents who are seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction in three different categories: prevention, treatment and recovery support.

Upon application, communities will undergo an evaluation process, including a site visit and assessment from VOA staff, who will then make a recommendation to the Advisory Council for a decision on certification. Communities that are not initially designated as Recovery Ready will receive an explanation for the denial as well as an offer of technical assistance from VOA to help formulate new programs or interventions necessary to achieve certification. Once improvements are made, communities are encouraged to reapply and get certified. There is no application deadline. The advisory council will certify communities on a rolling basis.

“Drug addiction must be treated as what it is – an illness, not a crime – and this program is a crucial step in making this transition in the commonwealth,” said former Maysville Police chief and now ODCP Executive Director Van Ingram. “The Recovery Ready Communities program ensures that Kentuckians have the chance to get well in a safe space around people who will work for them and with them. State government cannot do this alone, however, and VOA is the perfect partner for this endeavor.”

Continuing Beshear’s commitment to reducing barriers to workforce participation, Recovery Ready Communities certification also expands on his October and November announcements, which improve health in critical areas and help inmates find jobs upon release. Recovery Ready certification encourages communities to provide transportation to and from employment services and job interviews, allowing Kentuckians to make positive changes in their lives while filling much needed jobs and contributing to the commonwealth’s record-breaking economic development.

“The Recovery Ready Communities Advisory Council unanimously approved the guidelines related to the certification program. Kentuckians should be proud of the work the council has done to establish these guidelines that will help create safer communities and lead to a highly skilled community workforce,” said Pam Darnall, chair of the Advisory Council for Recovery Ready Communities.

“Volunteers of America Mid-States is thrilled to assist in the launch of the Recovery Ready Communities certification program. This transformational initiative represents the very best of Kentucky, namely neighbors coming together to support one another and face down the greatest threat to public health and safety of our time,” said VOA Mid-States President and CEO Jennifer Hancock, LCSW. “Our team stands ready to recognize and bolster the efforts of local leaders, community advocates, and treatment professionals in their struggle to protect all Kentuckians from the myriad of harms caused by substance use disorder.”

To learn more about the program and apply for certification as a Recovery Ready Community, local government leaders can email [email protected]