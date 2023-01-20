A man has been hospitalized and another arrested following an assault in a Maysville bar Saturday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to Tater’s Bar in Old Washington just before midnight in response to reports of a fight, Police Chief Mike Palmer said.

When officers arrived they found 35-year-old Michael Tyler Newman of Bracken County had been assaulted in the restroom. Newman was taken by Maysville EMS to Meadowview Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, Palmer said.

According to Mary Carson, Newman remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

During an investigation into the incident, police found that Trevor Collins, 23, of Maysville had allegedly entered the bar, gone into the restroom and assaulted Newman.

Collins was arrested Tuesday and lodged in the Mason County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. He is being held under a $10,000 cash bond.

Collins is scheduled to appear in Mason District Court on Jan. 23.