For the 21st time since 1999, the Fleming County High School Academic Panthers hosted the Fleming County Academic Tournament.

This iteration of the FCAT boasted a total of 30 teams from 19 schools making it the largest tournament in the state, except for the state tournament.

In addition to the host school, the field included Limestone Academic League members Mason County High School, Rowan County Senior High School, and Montgomery County High School. The event also included nationally ranked Northmont High School (out of Dayton, Ohio) and perennial state contenders — Russell, Ashland, Paul Lawrence Dunbar, Louisville Ballard, Danville, Campbell County, and Johnson Central. In all seven teams from the 2022 state tournament participated, and eight squads that are favored to make the trip to Louisville for State Governor’s Cup in March were in attendance.

Eleventh Region and state tournament favorite Dunbar defeated 16th Region favorite Ashland in the championship game. Danville and Northmont finished third.

The host FCHS Academic Panthers entered two squads, one in the varsity division and one in a pool dedicated to junior varsity teams. Both Panther squads finished with 2-4 records on the day. The Panthers’ varsity team scored wins over Lawrence County and Russell High School’s “B” team. Fleming would fall twice to 15th Region favorite Johnson Central as well as 7th Region favorite Louisville Ballard and Northmont High School.

The Royals varsity squad faced a challenging array of opponents in Lawrence County, Somerset, Shelby Valley, Russell, 12th Region favorite Danville, and Ballard. They also entered a team in the junior varsity division.

The Panthers and Royals return to action when they square off in District Governor’s Cup competition at FCHS on January 21. The teams will be joined in district play by Saint Patrick and Lewis County High School.