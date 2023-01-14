Discussion centered around short-term rentals in Maysville and possible regulation of the business arrangements during Maysville City Commission Thursday.

Short-term rentals are defined as homes or rooms in homes that are rented for 30 days or less at a time.

City Manager Matt Wallingford brought up the topic, reviewing his attendance at a seminar at the League of Cities in September 2022. The city of Georgetown’s ordinance sparked an interest.

“Do you want to regulate short-term rentals?” Wallingford asked.

Effective Jan. 1, Airbnb and Vrbo, two websites that host short-term rental properties, took over the collection of transit room tax. This will benefit Maysville, as those involved with Airbnb or Vrbo will not have to track down a lot of different people regarding transit room tax and short-term rentals. Currently, there are no problems with short-term rentals in the city limits, Wallingford told commissioners. Maysville would still track properties renting out, and confirm that they are submitting the correct transit room tax for each month, he said. Wallingford said this will be helpful in getting transit room tax once the city knows who is not remitting profit from patrons who stay in residencies.

Commissioner Victor C. McKay said he is concerned with privacy and how the city will know if someone is renting a room out if it is not reported.

The ordinance regarding short-term rentals would cover this as much as possible. In order to host a room or house on a site or by themselves, those who are renting out must pay a fee and register with the city. If someone is renting out a room or house, they would have to pay a sales tax regardless. The sales tax would be used to track down any rentals in Maysville.

Wallingford said it will be hard to search for short-term rentals not registered, but if there is word about it then the city can get involved. People will need to fill out an application, and pay a minimum fee decided by the city if the regulation of short-term rentals is authorized. Owners of rooms being rented out have to collect a 4 percent room tax, or otherwise decided upon authorization, from everybody who stays there and revert it back to the city.

Airbnb will not be the only site collecting a transit room tax. House Bill 8, which passed the Kentucky General Assembly, would require every hosting site to collect a transit tax. Currently, Airbnb and Vrbo are not collecting the tax unless a host told them there was a local transit room tax. Due to this, Maysville has been missing a lot of transit room tax which could have been collected.

Recently, Kentucky Travel Industry Association compiled a list of all county and city ordinances and sent it to Airbnb and Vrbo. Maysville will be getting checks from them directly now.

A city ordinance would allow Maysville to regulate how many people are in each rental, signage outside of properties, and notice of the owner’s contact information. Currently, someone could rent a six-bedroom house to 30 people. With an ordinance in place, Maysville could regulate the number of people in each rental. Signs would be able to be regulated to certain areas of a property, and contact information would have to be visible somewhere within the rental as a safety precaution.

Commissioner Andrew Wood said there is a need for regulation of short-term rentals, but it should not be decided without further consideration and detailed viewing of Georgetown’s ordinance.

Short-term rental regulation has not been decided on and will be a topic in a later city commission meeting.