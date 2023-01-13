Each year, Addiction Recovery Care helps thousands of clients on their path to recovery. In 2021, almost 8,000 clients were served in residential care.

Matt and Adam Brown are two clients who found their way to ARC through a relative and friend, Derek Hinkle. In 2014, Adam Brown began receiving treatment at Belle Grove Springs in Fleming County, an alcohol and drug treatment facility for men owned by ARC which opened in 2012. At BGS, men can receive counseling, medical assistance, spiritual lessons, vocation, and education.

Shortly after, Adam Brown’s brother Matt Brown started receiving treatment as well. Adam Brown graduated from BGS in April 2014, while Matt Brown graduated in January 2015.

Before beginning their road to recovery with ARC, Matt and Adam Brown were isolated and disconnected from their family and friends. Both of them said they were thieves and liars before getting help. There was no honor in their lives before finding help with ARC.

“I was a really bad brother, husband, and son. I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror,” said Matt Brown.

In their time at BGS, Matt and Adam Brown felt that the staff involved in treatment were the best. Staff was there every step of the way, supporting them in all of the ways that mattered, the brothers said. Rather than just getting rid of their addiction, BGS went deeper into their lives to find the root of the problem. According to Matt Brown, staff would ask questions about their triggers, and what reason caused them to begin to use substances.

“The staff cared for me and loved me when I couldn’t love myself,” said Matt Brown. “They introduced me to Christianity in a way that I had never experienced before. They told me that God was good and he had a plan for my life. It was presented in a way that was without fear, shame, and guilt.”

According to Matt Brown, Mason County is held close to his heart due to his experiences as he was going through treatment. Every Thursday, the brothers would drive to Mason County and Fleming County for Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Matt Brown has been in recovery for eight and a half years. Adam Brown has been in recovery for nine years. After beginning recovery, Matt and Adam Brown have restored relationships and feel more involved in their community.

“I’m a contributor now. I was a taker,” said Matt Brown.

“I was sick and tired of living life the way that I was,” said Adam Brown.”Beginning treatment is the best thing I’ve ever done.”

After treatment, Matt and Adam Brown found their lives more positive and healthy than ever before. Each of them has gone off after graduating from BGS to contribute to their community. In June 2018, Adam Brown opened a restaurant and food truck franchise. Hillbilly Hibachi, Adam Brown’s restaurant, is located in Camp Landing Entertainment District in Cannonsburg.

“Time moves so fast. It feels like just yesterday I was starting this business,” said Adam Brown.

After leaving his physical therapy job, Matt Brown began an internship with ARC. Shortly after, he found himself working there full-time. Now, he is a chief administration officer. Matt Brown oversees finance, human resources, marketing and communications, business development, strategic initiatives, public relations, facility maintenance, IT, and safety.

“One thing people don’t know is that today, there is help. Go back to 10 years ago. There weren’t facilities like this. I remember calling places to get into rehab, and being told that they could get me a bed in three months,” said Matt Brown. “At ARC, if you call today, you will get in today. Help is available. We have transportation that can come to you.”

If someone is struggling with addiction, ARC is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call 877-959-2321 for help.

For more information on ARC and the programs offered, visit arccenters.com or facebook.com/addictionrecoverycare.