RIPLEY, Ohio — As many people know, Brown County was a very important area for the Underground Railroad not only in Ohio, but in the nation as a whole.

A new book has been published on the Underground Railroad in Ohio by Kathy Schulz. She will be in Ripley at the Union Township Library to discuss and sign copies of this new book later this month.

Schulz said she is the former library director of Wittenberg University, where she also served as a reference librarian. Raised on a family farm in northeast Ohio, she has deep roots in the state and degrees from three of its universities. She lived at two major Underground Railroad junctions and wants Americans to know that the Underground Railroad was mostly in Ohio and mostly above ground—not in tunnels.

“I grew up in Columbiana County in NE Ohio—about as far as you can get from Ripley. But I’ve been to Ripley twice — first in the 1990s (I think) and then again last year,” she said.

“I got interested in my family tree a few years ago; in a roundabout way this led me into (the) Underground Railroad. I learned that I have ancestors, an extended family, who were very active in UGRR outside New Market in Highland County. This is outof one of my grandmother’s maternal lines — I had never heard of them or heard the family names (Vance, Wheaton, McConnaughey, Griffith) in my family past, never knew I had any ancestors in that part of Ohio (my link to it, a second great-grandfather went west after Civil War). They were Baptist and I never knew I had Baptist ancestors or that any Baptists took part in UGRR. So it was a learning experience. I’ve confirmed these people for sure but I have a few other lines — Quakers in Columbiana County —who were probable UGRR participants. Also, a Scottish Presbyterian in Bloomingburg. But I wrote about none of this in the book because I did not want to personalize it.”

She went on to say, “I had also intersected with the Addison White story when I worked in the library at Wittenberg. Great story — his descendants believe he passed through Ripley. The Add White story really inspired me! I have two chapters in book about UGRR heroes. He is one — the other is John Parker. Equally great stories, but different.”

Schulz holds a B.S. in Education from Ohio State, an M.L.S. from Kent State. She regards herself as a “soldier in the information revolution” from her library days, though she discovered fascinating information about anti-slavery activity the old-style way: from yellowed papers in library archives. She and her husband currently live in Santa Fe, N.M., where she stays busy with friends, hobbies, and grandchildren.

“This readable and entertaining book mixes true stories of the Underground Railroad with well-researched historical background information,” Schulz said. “It highlights Ohio’s central role in the noble effort while dispelling longstanding myths and misunderstandings. The book has importance nationally and will be of interest to anyone interested in the Underground Railroad.”

Schulz will be at the Union Township Library (Ripley Library) to discuss and sign her book The Underground Railroad in Ohio on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room.